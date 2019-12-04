What the analytics say about Nick Richards' improvement
Through seven games and a 6-1 record in the 2019-20 season, junior big man Nick Richards has improved his stat line and arguably his game more than any other returning Wildcat.That's saying somethi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news