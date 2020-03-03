What the analytics say about Kentucky's defense through 29 games
Nearly a full regular season of non-conference and SEC games provides an enormous pool of analytics for Kentucky basketball. We're not dealing with small samples.
While numbers and metrics sometimes require explanations, caveats, and nuance, the data you'll find below paints a worthwhile statistical portrait of these 24-5 Wildcats. Both the good and the bad are hard to explain away.
|Defense Type
|% of Time
|PPP
|Rank / Rating
|
Overall
|
100%
|
0.817
|
89% / Excellent
|
Transition
|
12.8%
|
0.802
|
99% / Excellent
|
Short Shot Clock
|
6.7%
|
0.63
|
80% / Very Good
|
Out of Bounds (End)
|
8.4%
|
0.719
|
82% / Very Good
|
Out of Bounds (Side)
|
4.3%
|
0.802
|
46% / Average
|
After Time Outs
|
17.5%
|
0.777
|
80% / Very Good
|
Man Defense
|
97.1%
|
0.813
|
75% / Very Good
|
Zone Defense
|
2.9%
|
1.052
|
16% / Below Average
|
Press Defense
|
2.6%
|
0.882
|
36% / Average
In the following chart we'll show Synergy's data on Kentucky's defense as it relates to specific play types.
|Play Types
|% of Time
|PPP
|Rank / Rating
|
Spot Up
|
24.5%
|
0.923
|
28% / Below Average
|
P&R Ball Handler
|
15.6%
|
0.765
|
38% / Average
|
Transition
|
12.8%
|
0.802
|
99% / Excellent
|
Isolation
|
7.8%
|
0.503
|
11% / Poor
|
Put Backs
|
6.3%
|
1.014
|
75% / Very Good
|
Post-Ups
|
6.2%
|
0.716
|
89% / Excellent
|
Off Screen
|
5.2%
|
0.754
|
78% / Very Good
|
P&R Roll Man
|
5%
|
0.711
|
96% / Excellent
|
Hand Off
|
3.6%
|
0.651
|
86% / Excellent