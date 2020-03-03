News More News
What the analytics say about Kentucky's defense through 29 games

Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated
Publisher
@RowlandRIVALS
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Nearly a full regular season of non-conference and SEC games provides an enormous pool of analytics for Kentucky basketball. We're not dealing with small samples.

While numbers and metrics sometimes require explanations, caveats, and nuance, the data you'll find below paints a worthwhile statistical portrait of these 24-5 Wildcats. Both the good and the bad are hard to explain away.

Overall Defense
Defense Type % of Time PPP Rank / Rating

Overall

100%

0.817

89% / Excellent

Transition

12.8%

0.802

99% / Excellent

Short Shot Clock

6.7%

0.63

80% / Very Good

Out of Bounds (End)

8.4%

0.719

82% / Very Good

Out of Bounds (Side)

4.3%

0.802

46% / Average

After Time Outs

17.5%

0.777

80% / Very Good

Man Defense

97.1%

0.813

75% / Very Good

Zone Defense

2.9%

1.052

16% / Below Average

Press Defense

2.6%

0.882

36% / Average

In the following chart we'll show Synergy's data on Kentucky's defense as it relates to specific play types.


Play Types
Play Types % of Time PPP Rank / Rating

Spot Up

24.5%

0.923

28% / Below Average

P&R Ball Handler

15.6%

0.765

38% / Average

Transition

12.8%

0.802

99% / Excellent

Isolation

7.8%

0.503

11% / Poor

Put Backs

6.3%

1.014

75% / Very Good

Post-Ups

6.2%

0.716

89% / Excellent

Off Screen

5.2%

0.754

78% / Very Good

P&R Roll Man

5%

0.711

96% / Excellent

Hand Off

3.6%

0.651

86% / Excellent
