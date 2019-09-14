News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-14 12:23:02 -0500') }} basketball Edit

What Terrence Clarke's commitment to Kentucky means

Terrence Clarke
Terrence Clarke (https://twitter.com)
David Sisk • CatsIllustrated
Staff Writer

On Saturday, the elite five-star guard, Terrence Clarke, committed to Kentucky. The second ranked player in the 2021 Class is the highest rated player by Rivals to commit to John Calipari since Ska...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}