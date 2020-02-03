As after every game, we know a little more about the Wildcats than we did a two days ago.

Without reading too much into a road loss in a hostile environment, here are some takeaways following the loss.

The loss doesn't really hurt Kentucky's resume ... This is and almost certainly will be a Quadrant 1 loss on Selection Sunday. Those don't hurt. Kentucky did drop three spots in the NET standings after the weekend but in terms of resume, more significant will be protecting home court the rest of the way and avoiding a bad road loss.

The free throw numbers were flukey ... Auburn was 2nd in the country in free throws attempted per game out of 353 Division I teams going into Saturday. But 44? And 33 makes? That's pretty rare. Especially, as Cats Illustrated's Jeff Drummond noted, Auburn only attempted 28 two-point field goal attempts. Kentucky was 20/24. On the season, UK has made more free throws than its opponents have attempted. On Saturday, Auburn made more than UK attempted.

Kentucky has to get Ashton Hagans back to his earlier season form ... Hagans may be the most polarizing player on Kentucky's roster, with some calling him an All-American or almost that and others always frustrated by miscues. What seems uncontroversial is this: Hagans is not playing his best basketball of late. He fouled out and had six turnovers against Auburn, with only five points, and has nine fouls and 11 turnovers over UK's last two games.

UK is prone to defensive rebounding woes ... For the season Kentucky's rebounding numbers are going to look pretty good, as you would expect for most Top-25 teams with UK's length. But in periods of struggle, UK has been prone to giving up far too many offensive rebounds. Auburn had 17 offensive boards and 17 second chance points resulted. Louisville and Alabama each had 16 offensive boards, although UK survived both games. South Carolina's 20 offensive boards were enough to give the Gamecocks a big upset win against UK.

Kentucky has some ground to make up in the SEC regular season race ... LSU leads the SEC with an unblemished 8-0 conference record and more impressively the Tigers have faced a fairly respectable slate of league foes already. Kentucky and Auburn are now two games back apiece. Making LSU's lead more difficult to overcome: The 'Cats only get the Tigers once this year and that game is in Baton Rouge.



