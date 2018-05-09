What scouts have said about new UK commitment Tyrese Maxey
Over the past couple of years several scouts from the Rivals.com network have weighed in on five-star guard Tyrese Maxey.Cats Illustrated takes a look back at what some of them have said about the ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news