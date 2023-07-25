What's the most important game on Kentucky's 2023 schedule?

Your answer to that question is going to hinge on some variables. First and foremost, what are your expectations and requirements for a year to be deemed acceptable or good?

There are a number of directions someone could go here. What follows are three takes from CI writers on the topic.

Jeff Drummond: This is a really challenging question with the 2023 schedule. One could make a strong case for four or five different games this season depending on how things break. Ultimately, I had to go with Tennessee. The Oct. 28 game at Kroger Field has the feel of a "must-win" scenario if Mark Stoops wants to slow some of Josh Heupel's momentum in the East. Kentucky has been finishing ahead of the Vols in the standings for most of the last five years, but for whatever reason the Cats have laid an egg in the UT game on several occasions. In some ways, I think this must be what teams like South Carolina and Missouri have felt like in recent years against UK. Both think they should beat the Cats, but it seldom happens. It's time for Kentucky to start winning its fair share of the border rivalry with Tennessee. Stoops & Co. will have two weeks to prepare for the Vols. They gotta win that one.

Travis Graf: South Carolina. The Gamecocks caught Kentucky at a good time last season with Will Levis’ injury and Kaiya Sheron’s first career start. A botched trick play on the first series put Kentucky behind the eight ball right off of the bat as well. The ‘Cats have established that they’re the better program over the past nine seasons and can’t afford to let that slip by dropping two straight against the Gamecocks.

Justin Rowland: I've got to go with the Tennessee game this year. Given the way Kentucky looked in Knoxville last year it would do the fan base a world of good if the Cats could bounce back and get back in the win column in this series. Joe Milton has a big arm and he'll have some weapons, but this has been a consistently close game in Lexington recently with UT winning the last two close and Kentucky winning the time before that. UT has been picked as the No. 2 team in the East, and if Kentucky wins this game there's a real chance they're in the conversation for a New Year's Six bowl, assuming they take care of business elsewhere. In terms of the most important game, I feel like it should be one that most will put just out of reach instead of one that most are banking on as a win. You don't measure success by whether you just won all the games you should.