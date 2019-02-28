What's at stake and what's not in Knoxville
Sometimes it's said that regular season college basketball games have limited value. That might be true to some extent. They don't determine national championships. But they help shape the race whe...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news