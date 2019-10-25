One year ago Kentucky was ranked No. 12 in the nation and carrying a 6-1 record into Columbia, Mo., to take on a 4-3 Missouri team. At that point, the 'Cats still had hopes of winning an SEC East championship.

Not as much is at stake for Kentucky in this year's game due to the Wildcats' 3-4 record.

And not as much is probably at stake for Missouri given the Tigers' inexplicable loss to Vanderbilt last weekend, as the Tigers would need a lot to go their way to beat out Georgia and Florida for the East crown.

But here's what a win or a loss would mean for Kentucky.

What a win would mean ... Kentucky would be in a very good position to reach a fourth consecutive bowl game with contests against Tennessee, Vanderbilt, UT-Martin and Louisville remaining, although a .500 or better finish still would not be guaranteed.

Kentucky would move to 2-4 in the SEC with an opportunity to eventually climb to 4-4 in conference play. UK is one of the few teams in the conference to finish .500 or better in SEC play in each of the last three seasons and that would be a nice streak to keep alive.

A win would be an opportunity for the coaches to get on the phone with recruits and tell them the bleeding has stopped, and that even in the midst of unfavorable circumstances the program has stabilized and made the worst of a bad situation this year.

Beating Missouri would be, potentially, one of the highlights of the 2019 season in spite of the Tigers' two odd losses.

A win would be Kentucky's fifth straight victory against Missouri. Kentucky's five-year win streak against South Carolina was snapped earlier this season so it would be nice to keep this one alive for prestige purposes.

UK is hosting JUCO cornerback Ronald Williams on an official visit this weekend and giving him a show would help the staff's goal of sealing the deal.

What a loss would mean ... Kentucky would drop to 3-5 and there would be a real question as to whether the Wildcats would continue its three-year streak of postseason appearances. Teams at 5-7 can make bowl games these days, but nobody wants to be in that position at the end of the regular season. Kentucky would have a razor-thin margin for error in its last four games, and losing to Missouri would be the latest bad sign.

A loss would mean that Kentucky has dropped its second home game of 2019, and that might make it difficult to fill the stands for remaining home games against Tennessee, UT-Martin and perhaps even Louisville.

This is an ugly reality that nobody around the football program and no diehard football fans like to think about, but a 3-5 football team competing with the start of basketball season as the 'Cats are ranked No. 2 in the AP poll would probably cause interest to dwindle significantly.

Perhaps most importantly, with every loss it becomes more difficult to keep a banner recruiting class together. There haven't been many signs of players wavering but you don't want to go down that road if you don't have to.