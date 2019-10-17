Before every Kentucky game Cats Illustrated lays out the stakes.

What a win would mean ... It would be one of the biggest wins in the modern history of the program. It would be one of Mark Stoops' three biggest road victories at Kentucky, right alongside his wins at Louisville (2016) and Florida (2018). Even though South Carolina won in Athens last weekend, the Bulldogs are still ranked No. 10 in the country and an outside contender for the College Football Playoff.

A win would likely mean that Lynn Bowden gets lots of national publicity since he could be behind center again. Or it could mean that a healthy Sawyer Smith is ready to take the offense to new heights.

It would put Kentucky above .500 for the first time since the third week of the season. The Wildcats would be 2-3 in the SEC with a good chance of finishing at or better than .500 in the conference. It would be UK's first road win of the season. It would mean UK would be 2-4 in its last six trips to Athens -- not bad at all by historical standards.

A win would also send shockwaves through Bulldog Nation. Kirby Smart would not be on the hotseat, but there would be an uproar in Athens if UGA loses consecutive games to SEC East opponents.

What a loss would mean ... In one sense, Kentucky is playing with house money on Saturday. When you're an underdog by more than three touchdowns in Vegas, nobody bats an eye when you lose. Rarely does anyone outside your fan base pay much attention when you're even blown out.

Having said that, a loss could potentially stunt some positive momentum the Wildcats might otherwise have built after that win against Arkansas. It would put Kentucky below .500 overall (3-4) and it would lessen Kentucky's margin for error as it relates to a bowl game -- though again, few are counting this as a win in making projections anyways. A loss would leave Kentucky 1-4 in the SEC. That means Kentucky would have to beat Missouri, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt just to finish .500 in the SEC. The Wildcats are one of the only teams in the SEC to finish at or better than .500 each of the last three seasons, so that streak would definitely be in jeopardy.

This would be Kentucky's fifth consecutive loss at Georgia and the Wildcats' tenth consecutive loss to the Bulldogs.

If the Wildcats lose a close game to Georgia it would probably be a sign that the Wildcats are really trending in the right direction. It could bode well for the rest of the year. It could also mean that Georgia is simply not as good as anyone thought they would be before the season.

If UK is blown out by Georgia, it would either be the result of UK running into an angry buzzsaw after that South Carolina loss. Or it could mean that UK's win against Arkansas was more about the Razorbacks' ineptitude than any UK resurgence.