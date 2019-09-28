What's at stake when Kentucky takes on South Carolina in Columbia, S.C., on Saturday evening?

How important is the game for Kentucky's season?

In a new pregame feature that will run weekly, Cats Illustrated breaks down what's at stake for UK football.

What a win would mean ... Kentucky would be 1-2 in the SEC with a bunch of winnable games still to play. The Wildcats would possibly be favored in five of their final seven games. Georgia and perhaps Missouri are the only "likely" favorites against the 'Cats from this point forward. That means if Kentucky just takes care of business, UK could be staring at an eight-win regular season. That would be only one game off last year's historic nine-win regular season pace.

Bouncing back after two straight losses would say a lot about this team, especially because it would mean winning in a hostile environment. A win would be Kentucky's first road victory of 2019. It would also give Kentucky a six-year winning streak against South Carolina. It would perhaps doom Will Muschamp, South Carolina's coach, and prompt coaching turnover or make it more likely.

Would it really help Kentucky's place in the SEC bowl pecking order? That's tough to say, because Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Arkansas, South Carolina, and Ole Miss might have trouble reaching the postseason, and it might be tough to claw ahead of the rest of the SEC in terms of bowl committee's preferences.

Win today and with Arkansas visiting Lexington in two weeks the 'Cats could get back to .500 in SEC play before traveling to Georgia.

What a loss would mean ... A loss would mean Kentucky is riding a three-game losing streak. UK would be 0-3 to start the SEC season. The mood of the fan base would very likely be sour and negativity is never a good thing for a program. There would be questions about the state of UK's recruiting class and how solid certain commitments might be (although there is no reason to believe anyone would or will waver).

The crowd at Kroger Field for UK's next game against Arkansas would probably not be very impressive.

The ceiling for Kentucky would perhaps still be 8-4, but the margin for getting there would be razor thin and 6-6 or perhaps even 5-7 would become a possibility. UK might still be projected to reach a bowl game, but we would be talking about the bottom of the barrel in terms of the postseason.

Nobody wants to ride a three-game losing streak into the bye.

If Kentucky loses to South Carolina, a 1-4 start in SEC play is very likely.

On the "must-win meter" (1- least important, 10- most important) ... 6.

The game is more important for South Carolina in terms of reaching the postseason, but winning at South Carolina and beating the Gamecocks for a sixth straight season is probably one of the most important things this UK team could achieve this year, besides potentially winning another bowl game or knocking off Tennessee, which is something rare. UK isn't winning the SEC East this season, which has turned out to be a bridge year at best or a rebuilding year at worst, so this isn't exactly a "must-win" game. But nobody wants to be 0-3 in SEC play.

It's possible that what's more important than the outcome of this game, in the grand scheme, is what we learn about Sawyer Smith's health coming out of this week.