CatsIllustrated - What's at stake?

What's at stake when Kentucky hosts Ole Miss in its 2020 home opener on Saturday?

Maybe more than you think.

If Kentucky were to beat Ole Miss the Wildcats would move to 1-1 on the season. Before the season Vegas set UK's over/under win total at 4.5. At least that's what it was on some platforms.

If Kentucky were to lose and drop to 0-2 the path to a .500 season would be extremely difficult. UK would have to go 5-3 in its remaining eight games.

Included in those games are contests against Alabama, Georgia, and Florida, three teams expected to compete for the SEC championship. Also still on the slate: Mississippi State, which torched the defending national champions in Baton Rouge last weekend and Tennessee, usually a thorn in the Wildcats' side.

If Kentucky were to lose to Ole Miss this week it would probably not be a good sign for the defense going into that game against Mississippi State. UK would be in a true must-win situation against KJ Costello, Kylin Hill, and an offense that accounted for well over 600 passing yards and five touchdowns through the air against those Tigers, who have come to be known as "DBU" over the years.

If Kentucky were to win the home opener it would likely cause fan excitement to turn back up significantly leading into that big game against Mississippi State. That may be less important than usual with seating capacity restrictions but there's something to be said for the campus environment and excitement level, and avoiding that "when's basketball?" sentiment from creeping in.

If Kentucky beats Ole Miss it will be a good sign regarding the maturity and leadership in the player ranks following a disappointing loss to Auburn in the season opener.

It would be a good sign for Kentucky's defense, considering the ample talent Lane Kiffin has to put to use on the offensive side of the ball.

In the big picture it's as simple as this: Ole Miss should be one of the easier games remaining on Kentucky's schedule during a year when there really aren't many (any?) "easy" games. Lose this one and you need to pick up one you might not have expected to win.

There's also the recruiting impact: Keeping the class together and finishing it up.

If Kentucky starts 0-2 it will make the recruiting side of the job for assistant coaches that much more difficult.

Finally, some Kentucky fans might scoff at the suggestion, but the Wildcats are nowhere close to being eliminated from SEC East title contention. With every team playing 10 conference games tough contests await for everyone. If UK can win this one and the next to get to 2-1 they would be right back in the race.