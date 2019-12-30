What a Kentucky win would mean ...

If Kentucky defeats Virginia Tech the Wildcats would finish with eight wins for just the second time since 2008 and just the fourth time since 1985.

It would be the first time Kentucky has won consecutive bowl games since the 2007-2008 seasons.

It would be Kentucky's 10th bowl victory all-time. The 'Cats are 9-9 in bowl games all-time, so a win would give the program an all-time winning record in postseason games.

A win would be a fitting send-off for receiver-turned-quarterback Lynn Bowden. This has really been "his" season in terms of what he has done to rescue the team from the brink of disaster and going out with a win, as he appears poised to move on from the program after this season, would be a good look for his legacy and something else to remember him fondly for.

A Kentucky win would also move Mark Stoops to .500 as a head coach. He is currently 43-44 at UK and overall.

Beating Virginia Tech would mean Kentucky finished the season with a four-game winning streak.

While most of Kentucky's 2020 recruiting class is already signed, it couldn't hurt with remaining targets and could also give Kentucky a recruiting boost as it starts to construct the 2021 class going into the offseason.

What a Kentucky loss would mean ...

There probably isn't a lot for Kentucky to lose besides the game in the Belk Bowl. The Wildcats would still finish with a winning record (7-6), but it would mean Mark Stoops would only have one eight-win season in seven campaigns with the Wildcats.

It would be a tough way for Bowden and for an important senior class to go out, however.

A loss would drop Mark Stoops to 1-3 in bowl games at Kentucky.

UK would finish the season 2-5 against teams that reached the postseason.