What positions will be UK's top priorities in the Class of 2021?
With the Class of 2020 in the books we're not wasting any time in turning the page to the Class of 2021.Kentucky already has one commitment from the current crop of high school juniors and it would...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news