What kind of player is new five-star UK commit Cason Wallace?

John Calipari is on a recruiting roll with a newly assembled coaching staff and plans to bring Kentucky back from a place nobody ever expects it to be.

This week five-star guard Cason Wallace announced his verbal commitment to Kentucky.

The nation's No. 10-ranked prospect from the Class of 2022 is the No. 4 shooting guard in his class. Wallace is a 6'4, 180-pound standout in the backcourt at Richardson, Tex., and he joins Shaedon Sharpe (No. 1) and Chris Livingston (No. 8) as five-star prospects committed to the Wildcats. UK also has a pledge from four-star guard Skyy Clark.

So what kind of player is Wallace and what can Kentucky fans expect from him when he's in Lexington?

To answer that question let's take a trip back in time and find out what basketball recruiting analysts and insiders have said in observing Wallace over many months and a couple of years.

Rivals.com's Jamie Shaw listed Wallace as the best shooting guard at the NBPA Top 100 Camp in Orlando over the summer.

"Wallace led his team to both the 3-on-3 championship game and the 5-on-5 championship game. The ultimate competitor, Wallace is an intense two-way threat from the guard position. Playing in 26 minutes per game, the 6-foot-4 Richardson (Texas) High finished the camp second in assists (5.0) and first in steals (3.0) per game while shooting 36.4-percent from three (7th overall)."

Coming out of that same event Shaw had more to say.

"Wallace has a rugged nature about his game, onlookers may call it a winning pedigree, but it is something that shines through every time the Richardson (Texas) High guard steps on the floor. Offensively, he fills in the gaps on any team, with the ability to pass, shoot, and handle. However, defensively he can be a game changer. Questions arise if Wallace can be a true No. 1 option offensively, and that is fine."

Shaw noted along with Rivals.com's Rob Cassidy that while he "may be more of a combo guard than a true point guard, it is easy to see why he is such a hot commodity with the highest level schools and in the conversation for a bump when update time comes."