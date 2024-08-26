One week of college football games are in the books and while there wasn't a lot of action the fireworks have already started. Georgia Tech knocked off Florida State and threw the ACC into chaos right off the bat.

Here's what Kentucky fans should know about Week 1...

Georgia-Clemson highlights the week ... UGA is a two touchdown favorite against Clemson and that might have been surprising a few years ago but it's where the programs are today. Clemson still has plenty of talent but it would be a clear upset if they were to knock off UGA. The Tigers may be emboldened after watching their perceived top ACC competition (Florida State) already dropping a league game. This one doesn't count for conference standings on either side, but it's a must-win for a Georgia team that faces a brutal slate. We know what Georgia is. We know less about what Clemson is going to be. This game takes place in Atlanta so there will be a lot of noise from both sides of the stadium.

Neal Brown, WVU get top-10 Penn State at home ... Penn State was 10-3 this year and the Nittany Lions are a prime playoff contender again. They're a contender in the Big Ten. Last year PSU started the season with a 38-15 win against an improved WVU team at home. West Virginia rushed for nearly 3,000 yards and 32 touchdowns as a team a year ago. As only an 8.5-point underdog, this could be a game to watch if you're curious about Week 1 impact on the season. In his first season as a starter PSU's Drew Allar completed 59.9% of his passes for 2,631 yards, 25 touchdowns and only 2 interceptions.

Missouri eases in to playoff push with Murray State ... Missouri is getting a lot of hype thi season for more than one reason. The Tigers were 11-2 last season and they return a steady quarterback, a great receiver, and a balanced team. But they also have a very manageable schedule. It's not tough in Week 1. We won't learn much about Mizzou this week but the ground game will see some change and that's worth monitoring. They have the lightest offensive line in the SEC.

One Florida needs to win ... The Gators are unranked but facing eight ranked opponents in a key year for Billy Napier. Fans are probably not expecting a ton of wins, but we're talking about Florida getting to the postseason so a game against Miami is key. Ben Hill Griffin Stadium should be electric and Graham Mertz needs to come out firing. UF must be more explosive this year.

Oklahoma and Texas begin as SEC programs ... On Friday night, No. 16 Oklahoma plays the first game in its program's storied history as a member of the SEC. What an historic night in Norman, Okla. Texas is a 32.5-point favorite in Austin against Colorado State. Both OU and Texas are thinking playoff this season so we'll start learning about these teams right away. Of course, UT has had a couple of key injuries in that running back room but there's still plenty of talent.

Dekel Crowdus against UCLA ... Former Kentucky receiver Dekel Crowdus had three catches for 49 yards and a touchdown in Hawaii's 35-14 win against Delaware State. The Warriors could have a quality team this year but they get tested with UCLA in Week 2.

WKU in Tuscaloosa ... The Kalen Deboer era in Tuscaloosa begins with the Hilltoppers. That's a big stage for WKU but they're 31.5-point underdogs so keeping it respectable for as long as possible is the realistic goal. It's a very different approach at Alabama this season and turning the page from Nick Saban is going to attract a lot of eyeballs to this game across the country even if it's very lopsided on paper.

Michigan is also moving on from a legend with Jim Harbaugh in the NFL. The Wolverines are a 3-touchdown favorite in the Big House against Fresno State.

Texas A&M hosts ND under the lights ... One of the biggest games of the week, along with Clemson/UGA, is Texas A&M's home game on Saturday night against Notre Dame. The Aggies are ranked No. 20 and the Irish are ranked No. 7, but A&M is a 2.5-point favorite in College Station. The Aggies seem to be a pretty balanced team with Mike Elko coming in after he did a great job at Duke, but there are some spots where position battles are still raging. Offensive coordinator Collin Klein will be in focus for A&M. This team could be a darkhorse in the SEC. They aren't getting quite as much love as some of the top teams in the league but a win here would change that.

Southern Cal/LSU in Vegas ... Talk about a marquee matchup! No. 23 USC and Lincoln Riley take on No. 13 LSU and Brian Kelly in Las Vegas with the Tigers a 4.5-point favorite. Of course, last year LSU was incredible on offense and awful on defense. This year's team figures to balance out a bit, but how much, we'll see. Caleb Williams is no longer around for USC but you know the Trojans are going to be a problem on offense for most opponents. This game has playoff implications and will tell us a lot about another team, like A&M, that could surge in the national eye with a strong Week 1 showing.

Will Florida State bounce back? ... The Seminoles dropping a game to Georgia Tech threw the season into chaos a bit. They get Boston College in their second game on Monday night. BC is coached by former Penn State and NFL coach Bill O'Brien. He's a smart guy who the Eagles were fortunate to land but they'll be underdogs.