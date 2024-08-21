PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0xVDVFRUVSS0hQJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTFUNUVFRVJLSFAnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy0xVDVFRUVSS0hQJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

What Kentucky fans should know about CFB's Week 0

USA TODAY SPORTS Images
USA TODAY SPORTS Images
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated
Publisher
@RowlandRIVALS
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Throughout the upcoming college football season we'll be previewing action around the country and then breaking it down once it's in the books.

Believe it or not, college football is here!

Week 0 doesn't bring us many games, but we're previewing it since the long offseason is finally over.

Florida State at Georgia Tech

An ACC contest between the Seminoles and Yellow Jackets in Dublin, Ireland is the college football headliner of Week 0. Last year we saw Notre Dame take on Navy in Ireland.

Mike Norvell had Florida State right on the cusp of the playoff last year with only an injury to Jordan Travis keeping the undefeated Seminoles on the outside looking in. This year, Florida State is once again expected to be a top tier challenger for the ACC crown, and that makes them a prime contender for the first edition of the 12-team College Football Playoff.

Former Clemson and Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagelelei is now in Tallahassee and while he brings some good qualities and plenty of experience to the table he has to be more efficient as a passer. FSU will have different weapons than we saw last year and will lean on what should be a strong offensive line. We'll see if FSU's defense is as good as a year ago but they have a great recipe with an ability to get after the quarterback up front with good coverage corners on the back end.

Georgia Tech is a once-proud program that is still trying to find its stride after a transition away from Paul Johnson several years ago. Brent Key gave them their first winning season in half a decade last year and that included wins against talented teams like Miami and North Carolina.

QB Haynes King returns after he gave Georgia Tech some serious offensive improvements last year. This is a team that should be able to run the ball and put points on the board against most opponents. This is a team that rushed for more than 200 yards in six of its final seven games last year and played respectably against Georgia at the end of the regular season.

FSU is a 10.5-point favorite but this is one of the games to watch for the Noles' playoff chances. We'll start learning about them against a solid opponent trending the right direction right off the bat. GT is generating some recruiting momentum as well so the Yellow Jackets could be interesting to watch for the next little while. Remember, this is the first year the ACC includes Cal, Stanford, and SMU, and with rumors of the league's demise everywhere, it's a very interesting year for the conference.

Montana State at New Mexico

Former UVA coach Bronco Mendenhall will be coaching New Mexico and he has a big rebuilding project ahead while Montana State should be one of the better teams at the FCS level as they so often are. It's not common to see an FCS team as an 11.5-point favorite against an FBS foe but that's where this game is.

New Mexico did some nice things on offense last season but they were completely undisciplined and not good at all on defense.

SMU at Nevada

This is SMU's first season in the ACC and it's not the best Nevada team we've seen over the years. That explains why the Mustangs are a 25-point favorite. SMU is throwing serious money around as a football program and it will be interesting to see what that can do for them as they step into a power conference, at least for the time being.

PFF says SMU may have been the most well-rounded non-power conference team in college football last season with strong scores on both sides of the ball.

On top of that SMU returns a ton of their top players from last year's 11-3 squad. But last year's SMU team also lost to Boston College in the Fenway Bowl. Could that be a sign that moving to the ACC might be difficult?

QB Preston Stone has the potential to put together a big season. When he played last year he was very good and only an injury stopped him. On the other side of the ball pass rusher Elijah Roberts had 13 sacks last year.

SMU seems to project as a middle of the pack ACC team but there's some upside here and that's why they'll be interesting to watch early in the season.

Delaware State at Hawaii

Hawaii is a 40-point favorite and that should tell you something about Delaware State. Timmy Chang is going into his third season as Hawaii's head coach and that means the expectation is they're ready to turn the corner.

Brayden Schager is going into his third year as Hawaii's starter and he threw for 3,500 yards and 26 touchdowns last year. Now he needs to cut back on those 14 interceptions.

Hawaii started last season 2-7 but the Warriors won three of their final four games to end the season with the defense showing significant improvement in those games.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMDciLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2tlbnR1Y2t5LnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy93aGF0LWtlbnR1Y2t5LWZhbnMtc2hvdWxkLWtub3ctYWJvdXQt Y2ZiLXMtd2Vlay0wIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19m cGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2Zw ZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9 IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3Vt ZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3lu YyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lv biBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9u CiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpz IjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9 KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0Njkm Yzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZrZW50dWNreS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUy RndoYXQta2VudHVja3ktZmFucy1zaG91bGQta25vdy1hYm91dC1jZmItcy13 ZWVrLTAmYzU9MjAyMjczMzEwNyZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+ Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=