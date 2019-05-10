What would versatile wing player and sharp shooter Johnny Juzang mean for the Wildcats if he announces for Kentucky on Friday?

That's what Cats Illustrated writers are focused on this morning.

Jeff Drummond: The addition of Johnny Juzang would give Kentucky perhaps the deepest backcourt in the nation for 2019-20. With Ashton Hagans and Immanuel Quickley returning to the Cats, they would feature depth that John Calipari has not enjoyed since the stellar 2014-15 squad. The challenge would be how to manage the minutes along with combo guard Tyrese Maxey and wings Keion Brooks and Kahlil Whitney, but it appears that Coach Cal is transitioning to more of a "positionless" and backcourt-dominated rotation. Almost all of the recent champions of college basketball have all ridden what amounts to four-out, one-in play and shooting to the Final Four.

David Sisk: Johnny Juzang can help next year's team in two ways. First, he is a very good compliment to the array of perimeter players that can put the ball on the floor. Kentucky needs a shooter, and Juzang fits that bill. Secondly, he adds depth at the two guard along with Tyrese Maxey. If John Calipari goes to a four out alignment then that just provides more of an opportunity for Juzang.

Travis Graf: Adding Johnny Juzang would give Kentucky’s backcourt a unique new addition: a shooting guard that specializes in scoring off the ball. It would give the Cats another three point shooting threat, and the past couple of years have demonstrated how much of a difference just one could have made. With Kentucky’s roster makeup, they’ll likely run more of a 4 out offense next season. For that to work, you need shooters to space the floor to prevent the other team from going into a zone look.

Juzang’s going to be a bigger piece of the puzzle than people think next season. He’ll likely average around 7-8 points off the bench on a very balanced squad and give Kentucky a multi-level scoring threat. He’s good at catching and shooting as well as scoring off the bounce. If Cal can get him to produce at a level he’d like on the defensive end, you could be talking really big minutes and a possible one and done prospect by the end of the season.

Justin Rowland: Competition within a team is usually a good thing. While it seems safe to assume that Ashton Hagans and Tyrese Maxey are going to eat up plenty of minutes, perhaps Immanuel Quickley too, Juzang would allow the Cats to go smaller and spread the floor out so some of those slashers can have an easier go when taking the ball at the rim. While next year's Kentucky team figures to have plenty of athleticism and lineup versatility as it is, with PJ Washington and Tyler Herro leaving there is the question of who steps up alongside Maxey to provide great scoring punch. The committee approach looks a lot stronger with Juzang.