College coaches cannot comment on committed players until letters of intent are signed.

With UK's early signing class on the books, John Calipari made his first statements about each player this week.

Here's what he had to say in a release from UK Athletics.

PG Devin Askew ... “Devin is a winner who other players want to play with. He has a team-first mentality and a maturity about him that you won’t find from many kids his age. He can make shots, he creates plays for himself and his teammates, and he is a willing defender with great size and length. Devin embraces the challenge of playing on this stage and has the makeup to be a special player.”

G B.J. Boston ... “BJ is one of the best basketball players in the country. He can score from anywhere on the floor with his length and his athleticism and he finishes really well in traffic. He’s versatile enough to play two or three positions. On top of BJ’s basketball ability, what I love about him is he wants to play with other great players. He’s already doing that on the high school level and wanted the challenge of competing with and against the best every day in practice here.”

G Terrence Clarke ... “Terrence is one of the most talented basketball players in the country regardless of class. He has a toughness to him that the Big Blue Nation is going to really love. When he came on his visit, he saw firsthand the type of effort and work we expect of our players and immediately decided this was the type of environment he wanted to be in. Terrence has all the tools you look for in a kid: length, athleticism, toughness and a high basketball IQ. I’m looking forward to coaching him.”

F Cam'Ron Fletcher ... “Cam’Ron is one of the most unique players in the country and is going to have a tremendous career. He can play multiple positions. He’s an elite defender, a great basketball player and he’s an exceptional kid. He’s another one of those guys who wants to win and will do whatever it takes. His best basketball is still in front of him and I can’t wait to see him grow on this stage.”

F Isaiah Jackson ... “Isaiah is without a doubt one of the best defenders in this class. You’re talking about an elite shot blocker who can guard one through five. Isaiah is acquiring the offensive skills needed to be an exceptional two-way player and I really like his ability to attack the rim in a lot of different ways. Isaiah is a high-character kid and a winner.”

F Lance Ware ... “Every team needs a guy that will do things that help you win – those winning basketball plays. Lance does those. Lance has the ingredients to get a team over the hump. He’s skilled, he’s tough, he rebounds and he finishes around the basket. Lance knows what his strengths are and plays to them. He’s going to have a tremendous career here at Kentucky.”



