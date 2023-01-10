The end of a college football season is always a good time to stop and reflect on what went down and what we should take away.

Here are some of the things I'm taking away from the 2022 season that just wrapped up with Georgia's win over TCU in the national championship game.

— Georgia is the new Alabama. No hot take here, just reality. Winning back-to-back titles is really hard. Georgia was fortunate to make it past Ohio State in the national semifinal, but great teams, great coaches, and hot programs find ways to win games like that. The title game was no contest. There does not appear to be any slowing the Bulldogs down anytime soon. If you look at UGA's schedule next year it's hard to see anybody beating them. They do have to play at Tennessee towards the end of the year, but by that time the Dawgs should be riding a very long winning streak.

— The College Football Playoff is not about the 'Four Best Teams'. This may be a contentious point. I realize that many readers believe TCU earned its spot in the playoff. I don't think that's an unreasonable take. "The games have to matter" is a fair point. But I posed the question: What would the line be on a neutral field between Alabama and TCU as an entry point to the heart of the matter. If we say the College Football Playoff is about finding the four best teams, but you're putting a team in that would probably be a double-digit underdog to a team not in the playoff, what does that say?

Ultimately, Alabama did not win its division. But divisions aren't created equal. Conferences are very unequal. Schedules are very unequal. I'm not saying Alabama should be in the playoff every year, but an Alabama team that lost at Tennessee by 3-points and LSU in another nail biter was simply more impressive to me than a TCU team that split with Kansas State, which was demolished by the Tide in a bowl.

I've grown tired of the Cinderella Watch. It's a fantasy. It's not real. Cinderella does not win the college football national championship, and I would have rather watched Alabama against the Bulldogs, even if everyone's tired of them.

— However good you think Chris Rodriguez is, he's better. I've always felt like Rodriguez is a really good back, but what he did this year running behind a struggling line was exceptional. The difference between Kentucky's ground game with C Rod and without him was so stark. They're going to miss him. Moe Williams may always be regarded by some as Kentucky's best running back and Benny Snell has the program record, but C Rod is at least right up there for me.

— Teams follow patterns. It's not the case for every team, but this year was once again a reminder that teams and coaches follow patterns from year to year. It doesn't always happen perfect, but Kentucky under Mark Stoops struggles in SEC West road games. Kentucky under Mark Stoops is prone to stubbing its toe later in the season. But the Wildcats also get up for Florida and know how to get ready for Louisville. I can't explain the reason for it, and coaches can't either - otherwise they'd change things up to avoid the common pitfalls.

— Having a very talented quarterback helps, but you'd better have a lot more than that. In recent years we saw the great line play without the great quarterback play. This year, there was a super talented quarterback and a struggling line. The result was one of the worst Power Five offenses in the country. The hope has to be that Leary with a much better offensive line leads to much better results. For many years we wondered what a talented quarterback could do for Mark Stoops. The answer is, without a good offensive line, the ceiling is pretty low no matter who you have at quarterback.

— Kentucky played great defense all season without much of a pass rush. There were pressures, but if you told me Kentucky would rank 104th in FBS in sacks (20) and 118th in tackles for loss, I wouldn't have guessed they would have fielded the No. 3 SP+ defense in the nation. This team held Georgia to 16 points. Under Brad White, Kentucky's defense is really mastering the art of playing schematically and fundamentally sound football. This was Kentucky's second best defense of the Mark Stoops era behind only 2018.

— The Big Ten is the clear cut second-best conference. This doesn't go for this season. It's more so in the big picture. Ohio State is the best program in the country outside of the SEC, and the Buckeyes' division also has Michigan and Penn State, the former having made the playoff two years in a row and the latter winning 11 games for the fourth time in seven seasons. The Big Ten West just brought Matt Rhule (Nebraska) and Luke Fickell (Wisconsin) in. There ae plenty of other solid programs who can reach a New Year's Day Bowl under the right conditions. Think about the job Mike Locksley has done at Maryland, or Brett Bielema did at Illinois this year.

The Big Ten doesn't have the depth of teams that can rise to win a title that you see in the SEC, but it's far and away the nation's second-best conference and the other three leagues are not close.

— Big brands moving in the right direction. Not all of them, but some of the brands that have been down in recent years are on the uptick. Lincoln Riley appears to have immediately made Southern Cal more relevant than it has been for a while. Texas appears to be inching, ever so slowly, in the right direction under Steve Sarkisian, even if the Longhorns are not "back" yet. Michigan has been in the playoff for two straight years after many wondering if Jim Harbaugh would ever get the Wolverines there. In the ACC, Florida State should be a preseason top-10 team and Mario Cristobal has Miami moving in the right direction.

— Big brands moving in the wrong direction. It's not all sunshine and roses for the sport's biggest brands. Oklahoma stumbled to a 6-6 regular season under first-year coach Brent Venables. The Sooners would do well to get their act together before moving to the SEC. Clemson has fallen off a bit under Dabo Swinney. The Tigers' offense just isn't at the level it was under their best teams and it's not particularly close. What's going to happen to Florida under Billy Napier? Right now, the Gators' forecast does not look better than FSU or Miami, let alone many programs in the SEC.

— Don't judge a coach too early. I've always felt like you can tell where things are going with a coach by the end of his second year. That's not always true, but it usually seems to be. But I have to admit, when Notre Dame started 0-2 with a loss to Marshall, I thought there was going to be a precipitous decline in the post-Brian Kelly era. Marcus Freeman showed me a lot this year in how he got that Notre Dame team to grow over the course of the season. I don't know if he will have the same kind of success Kelly had over the long haul but it was a reminder not to read too much into a situation too fast.

— Tennessee can still be elite. I always said this, and this year was finally reinforcement. There was no reason to ever believe the Volunteers' window for a championship had permanently closed. I always drew a firm line between Nebraska and Tennessee on that point. Tennessee is in a talent-dense area. The state's talent has risen so much in recent years, and it's right next to a bunch of other big-time talent-producing states. They have history, resources, fan support, and a great gameday atmosphere. I always said, "All it takes is the right coach," and Heupel appears to be that.

Now, Heupel doing a great job this year doesn't mean that he has proven he can break through to win a title. There's a quantifiable difference between a title team and an 11-2 team that gave up 60-plus points to South Carolina. But Tennessee beat Alabama. That carries a lot of weight. They beat Clemson. Easily. I suspect the drop-off in the post-Hendon Hooker era will not be as big as some are assuming.