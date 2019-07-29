Ask several different fans what "success" looks like for Kentucky in 2019 and you are likely to receive as many answers as people who give them..

Rather than forcing a definition of success on the entire team, let's explore what "success" might look like for every position unit on Kentucky's team.

QUARTERBACK

Terry Wilson stays healthy, develops his deep ball and becomes a more mature reader of defenses and able to win games with his arm more than managing for a superior defensive unit as often was the case in 2018. Sawyer Smith learns the offense behind the scenes and gains spot-duty experience in case he's needed in 2020, his last year for college eligibility. Amani Gilmore and Nik Scalzo keep their redshirts and develop nicely behind the scenes.

RUNNING BACK

AJ Rose proves he's not just an explosive complement to Benny Snell and proves himself capable of toting the rock 15 to 20 times per game, approaching or exceeding the 1,000-yard mark and setting himself up as one of the SEC's top returning running backs going into the 2020 season. Kavosiey Smoke does not disappoint and gives Kentucky its best 1-2 punch since the Boom Williams-Benny Snell combination in 2016.

WIDE RECEIVER

Lynn Bowden stays healthy for the entire year, gives Kentucky its best season from a receiver in a very long time, earning All-SEC honors and probably leaving for the NFL after the 2019 season. But his starting counterparts, likely Josh Ali and Isaiah Epps, give Terry Wilson the kind of deep threat he's been lacking. One of the younger receivers like Allen Dailey or Bryce Oliver steps up and has big moments.

TIGHT END

Justin Rigg avoids a third significant injury and remains the starter for the entire season, giving Kentucky perhaps an improved threat in the passing attack without the blocking dropping off too much after CJ Conrad's departure. Brenden Bates and Keaton Upshaw earn the confidence of the coaching staff and allow UK to run as many two tight end sets as situations demand.

OFFENSIVE TACKLE

Landon Young returns from the season he missed from an injury and doesn't miss a beat, improving significantly and becoming of the SEC's premier left tackles as he sets himself up for a hype-fueled offseason going into his senior year. Darian Kinnard builds on his very promising true freshman campaign and holds down the starting spot on the right side of the line for the duration of the year. Naasir Watkins rotates with either or both players throughout the season, as John Schlarman sometimes seems to prefer. One of the younger tackles emerges in practice and mop up duty to gain some experience.

OFFENSIVE GUARD

Logan Stenberg blows open holes all year, which seems like a realistic possibility, but he also cleans up some of the penalty issues that bothered him in 2018. Luke Fortner steps up from his backup role and becomes a reliable starter at right guard. Mason Wolfe is a steady and reliable performer when he rotates into the game.

CENTER

Simple: Drake Jackson has the kind of season many hope for an expect, which would amount to an All-SEC season or something close to it.