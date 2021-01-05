CatsIllustrated - What do the stats say about Kentucky football in 2020?

Aside from the national championship game the college football season is in the books.

Following ten regular season games and one bowl here's how Kentucky ranks in many statistical categories at the end of the year.

THE GOOD

Rushing offense ... 35th (195.91 YPG)

Yards per carry ... 31st (4.93 YPC)

Rushing touchdowns ... 32nd (19)

Opponent red zone conversions ... 20th (75%)

Turnover margin ... 13th (+10)

Interceptions ... 3rd (16)

Total turnovers forced ... 6th (22)

Punt return average ... 28th (10.33 YPR)

Passing yards per attempt allowed ... 38th (6.9 YPA)

50+ yard plays allowed ... 13th (2)

THE BAD

Scoring offense ... 107th (21.8 PPG)

Total offense ... 115th (318 YPG)

Passing offense ... 122nd (122.1 YPG)

Passing yards per attempt ... 122nd (5.5 YPA)

Passing touchdowns ... 100th (7)

Passer rating ... 113th (111.54)

Third down conversions ... 95th (36.6%)

Red zone touchdown percentage ... 106th (51.52%)

Rushing touchdowns allowed ... 86th (18)

Completion percentage allowed ... 111th (66%)

Passing touchdowns allowed ... 85th (18)

Sacks ... 80th (15)

Third down conversions allowed ... 86th (42.6%)

Opponent red zone touchdown conversions ... 89th (65.91%)

Punt return coverage ... 111th (13.38 YPR)

Kickoff returns ... 91st (18.63 YPR)

Kickoff return coverage ... 114th (25.00 YPR)

Opponent 20+ yard plays ... 73rd (44)

THE AVERAGE

Completion percentage ... 77th (59.5%)

Sacks allowed ... 56th (17)

Tackles for loss allowed ... 50th (46.0)

Red zone conversions ... 52nd (84.85%)

Scoring defense ... 45th (25.9 PPG)

Total defense ... 46th (380.7 YPG)

Rushing defense ... 53rd (156.1 YPG)

Yards per carry allowed ... 60th (4.21 YPC)

Passing defense ... 54th (224.6 YPG)

Passer rating allowed ... 54th (132.0)

Tackles for loss ... 57th (54.0)

Time of possession ... 41st (31:04 average)

20+ yard plays ... 66th (38)