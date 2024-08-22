PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0xVDVFRUVSS0hQJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTFUNUVFRVJLSFAnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy0xVDVFRUVSS0hQJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

What college football media are saying about UK in 2024

USA TODAY SPORTS Images
USA TODAY SPORTS Images
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated
Publisher
@RowlandRIVALS
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Sometimes when you lock your focus in to one program you can get tunnel vision.

National and conference experts might not know as much about your favorite team as you do, but they should be good at providing context and putting together a big picture view.

Here's what college football media are saying about Kentucky football in 2024.

College Football News

"Alright, Kentucky. Let’s start beating the really good teams, too."

Some Kentucky fans have been asking for that. Now CFN opens their 2024 preview of Kentucky football with the same admonition for Mark Stoops.

Easier said than done when the top four teams on the schedule are all legitimate College Football Playoff contenders, but that is a natural request for a program that has been to eight straight bowl games.

"The painfully belabored point? As good as the Mark Stoops era has been - if you’re 73-65 in 11 seasons with seven winning SEC campaigns, and seven winning seasons in the last eight, you’re doing something right - and to be fair, the 10-3 2018 team beat a slew of really, really strong teams to come up with the program’s first 10-win run since 1977.This year’s team might have the stuff to come up with type of years no one sees coming

"There are just four road games - ALL are brutal, though; more on that later - there’s a ton of talent on the lines, plenty of help from the transfer portal, a few excellent skill parts."

Whether there's a ton of talent on the lines, in terms of the broader context of the SEC, remains to be seen. But that's how CFN sees Kentucky: With a chance to do something big given the overall talent.

CFN claims that Kentucky's offense always defies logic and reason, and last year with the Wildcats running the fewest number of plays in the country but still creating a lot of explosives that was true.

The interesting thing about CFN's preview for Kentucky is it calls the home game against Georgia the spotlight game of the season. That's asking a lot and speaks to high expectations.

"Kentucky will finish with a winning record finishing with a trip to a restaurant-quality bowl, because that’s what Kentucky does under Mark Stoops. ...

"There are an almost guaranteed four wins built into the slate, and the Cats will find their way to winning at least two. They’ll be the underdog in all four road games and the Georgia game, so there can’t be any slips anywhere."

What constitutes a "slip" though? That's up for debate.

LINK: Kentucky College Football Preview

PRO FOOTBALL FOCUS

"It starts with a defense that has very few holes, potentially one of the better SEC units next season. Kentucky’s receiving corps remains a strength of the offense, thanks to the returns of Dane Key and Barion Brown and the addition of Ja’Mori Maclin via the transfer portal.

"The biggest question is under center: Can Georgia transfer Brock Vandagriff live up to his five-star prospect billing after three seasons on the bench?"

PFF points out that Kentucky's biggest strength is that is has stars at every level of the defense and that seems like a smart call. With those inside backers, Maxwell Hairston, and Deone Walker, it's a star-studded defense with future NFL players on it.

PFF acknowledges that it's tough to evaluate Vandagriff because of such a small sample size, but it points out that in limited reps, he seemed to be better on play action than without it.

Their conclusion?

"Kentucky’s defense will likely be good enough to get the team to a bowl game. If the Wildcats want to do more than that, Brock Vandagriff will need to live up to his former five-star hype."

LINK: PFF's UK Preview

ATHLON SPORTS

While PFF situates the crux of Kentucky's season on the performance of Brock Vandagriff, Athlon's preview puts the focus more on the offensive line helping to set Vandagriff up for success with quality protection and the balance an effective run game provides. That seems like smart analysis because while the line was very improved last season Kentucky has to be more efficient and that starts with running the ball and making opponents respect the run.

Athlon doesn't say too much but does emphasize Kentucky's ability to stop the run.

They ultimately rank Kentucky the No. 38 team in the nation in the prs

LINK: Kentucky Season Football Prediction

OTHERS

Writing for The Athletic, Stewart Mandel recently provided his SEC predictions. He doesn't dive into his specific thoughts about Kentucky, but he does pick the Cats to finish 8-4 overall with a 4-4 record in league games.

LINK: Mandel's predictions for the SEC

Sports Illustrated recently also published SEC football predictions. They rank the Cats 11th in the 16-team SEC with the following blurb:

"Brock Vandagriff is the third transfer quarterback for UK in as many seasons, and this one comes with much less experience. He should have opportunities in Bush Hamdan's pro-style offense, and targets like Dane Key and Barion Brown, but the Wildcats face up to six opponents that could be ranked in the top 10 nationally this season."

It's not clear what the sixth potential top-10 team would be, with SI obviously considering Louisville a potential top-10 team at the end of the season because of its ACC schedule.

LINK: SI predictions for the league

More picks published on Sports Illustrated: Here, Kentucky is 12th.

"Brock Vandagriff is the third transfer quarterback for UK in as many seasons, and this one comes with much less experience. He should have opportunities in Bush Hamdan's pro-style offense, and targets like Dane Key and Barion Brown, but the Wildcats face up to six opponents that could be ranked in the top 10 nationally this season."

LINK: More predictions at SI

ESPN's computer model picked Kentucky to finish 12th in the league, with additional info on what it's calculations led to:

13. Kentucky. A new quarterback steps in for the Wildcats, projected to be 6.2 points better than opponents and win seven games against the 9th-toughest schedule.

LINK: ESPN computer picks

A whole team of CBS college football writers shared their picks for the SEC and the most common slotting for Kentucky in the league pecking order was 10th.

Nobody picked Kentucky to finish better than 10th in the league standings and David Cobb had UK picked lower than anyone at 12th.

This speaks to a widespread expectation that Kentucky will be a middle of the pack SEC team, better than the worst teams in the league but not as good as the best.

LINK: CBS expert picks

Doc's Sports Service covers sports betting and includes a long writeup on the SEC going into the 2024 season.

Kentucky gets the "undervalued" tag.

"Grinding out winning seasons and going to bowl games might not be sexy for some SEC programs. Yet there is no denying that Mark Stoops has done a phenomenal job at Kentucky. The Wildcats are always competitive and occasionally relevant in the top league in the country. No small feat. And with plenty of big-name programs invading the Southeast this year I expect Kentucky to get lost in the shuffle. Stoops has 18 returning starters, including 10 back on a defense that was disappointing last year and needs to improve. If UGA transfer quarterback Brock Vandagriff can reach the lofty status that his recruiting pedigree suggests, then the Wildcats could finish above .500 ATS for the fourth straight year and fifth time in the last six seasons."

LINK: Doc's Predictions

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMDciLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2tlbnR1Y2t5LnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy93aGF0LWNvbGxlZ2UtZm9vdGJhbGwtbWVkaWEtYXJlLXNheWlu Zy1hYm91dC11ay1pbi0yMDI0IiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAg ICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAg IGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2 YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9 IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsg cy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4g dmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2 ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnpt L2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVs KTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcy NDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZrZW50dWNreS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJG bmV3cyUyRndoYXQtY29sbGVnZS1mb290YmFsbC1tZWRpYS1hcmUtc2F5aW5n LWFib3V0LXVrLWluLTIwMjQmYzU9MjAyMjczMzEwNyZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZj c191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRh ZyAtLT4KCgo=