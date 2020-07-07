CatsIllustrated - What are UK's biggest remaining needs in the 2021 recruiting class?

What are UK's biggest remaining needs in the 2021 recruiting class?
With 13 verbal commitments from the 2021 class the UK football program is more than halfway to the finish line in terms of the overall tally that will be revealed during the two signing days.At wid...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news