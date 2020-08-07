CatsIllustrated - What Alabama and Ole Miss fans are saying about the SEC schedule

What Alabama and Ole Miss fans are saying about the SEC schedule
During the college football season Cats Illustrated spotlights some of the commentary and takes from rival fans that might be of interest to Kentucky.
With news that the Wildcats will be traveling to Alabama and hosting Ole Miss as part of a 10-game league-only schedule, here's a selection of what Crimson Tide and Rebel fans are saying from here on the Rivals.com network and on social media.
ALABAMA
"Hard to complain about UK and Mizzou.
Did anyone in the West add 2 easier teams than we did?"
"LSU got the draw I would have hoped for if they weren't going by the next two up in the rotation. The only easier draw would have been Vandy and UK.
Who did Mizzou piss off to get Bama and LSU added? ROFLArky got the shaft too with UGA and UF."
"UK will be decent"
"LSU got a better deal than Bama got.
UGA got a good deal.So.... the SEC’s best 3 teams were treated about as kindly as possible."
These Kentucky fans can’t be serious in the mentions😭 pic.twitter.com/8x7rSr2mjZ— ǝʌooɯs (@thecvffey) August 7, 2020
Yes, Alabama playing Missouri and Kentucky is really competitive. https://t.co/uNEzu50LwB— Brian Stultz (@brianjstultz) August 7, 2020
OLE MISS
"Well, you guys can't say the SEC screwed you. At. All. That’s about as good a draw as you could’ve hoped for."
"Good draw."
"Its beautiful af"
"The fans got screwed imho"
"the WAOM moment will be that after a brutal start with Bama, Auburn, LSU, Florida, & TAMU, the season will end prematurely before we finish with MSU, Arky, USC, UK, & Vandy....
(personally don't like "WAOM".... but it was the first thing that popped in my mind after seeing a favorable draw)"
"I'll take it!!!!
"Mine is fully in place. I like our draw. But Alabama gets Kentucky and Missouri, LSU gets Vandy and Missouri, and Georgia gets Arkansas and State? Very convenient."
*****
"Anybody still think the SEC doesn't protect the haves?"
*****
"I see wins over Arky, SC, and Vandy. Good shot against MSU. Even shot against Kentucky. Possible upsets against A&M and Auburn. Loses against Bama and Florida. Nobody has a clue what LSU will be, so I honestly don’t know where to put them. We should win 4. Could win 6. 7 wins would be an absolute slam dunk, best case possible situation if we beat everybody besides Bama, Florida, and LSU."
"Well I’ll be dammed- how bout that luck of the draw for Bama to get UK & Mizzou
But yes, I’ll take ours too LFG LFK"
"They screwed us. They gave us the easy draw during a rebuilding year so they can justify screwing us when we reload. Never fails"
*****
"Sc, fla, vandy, uk
great draw to compete"
"Listen, I know playing a season is paramount.
but damn, SC and Kentucky might be the best combo draw I think you could have asked for if you’re OM. Thoughts?"
"Sweet. Kentucky for us. Kentucky and SC are winnable games. Don’t sleep on Kentucky though. They should be solid"
*****
"Exactly my thoughts. Both are winnable. Kentucky might be better than us, but we can compete."
*****
"Is there a single game that makes a person excited? Whoever was in charge of this is terrible at their job."
