CatsIllustrated - What Alabama and Ole Miss fans are saying about the SEC schedule

During the college football season Cats Illustrated spotlights some of the commentary and takes from rival fans that might be of interest to Kentucky.

With news that the Wildcats will be traveling to Alabama and hosting Ole Miss as part of a 10-game league-only schedule, here's a selection of what Crimson Tide and Rebel fans are saying from here on the Rivals.com network and on social media.

ALABAMA

"Hard to complain about UK and Mizzou.

Did anyone in the West add 2 easier teams than we did?"

"LSU got the draw I would have hoped for if they weren't going by the next two up in the rotation. The only easier draw would have been Vandy and UK.

Who did Mizzou piss off to get Bama and LSU added? ROFLArky got the shaft too with UGA and UF."

"UK will be decent"

"LSU got a better deal than Bama got.

UGA got a good deal.So.... the SEC’s best 3 teams were treated about as kindly as possible."



