Kentucky's Wenyen Gabriel is starting to cause a buzz among NBA Draft observers.

The sophomore forward, who recently announced that he would keep his name in the draft pool, turned in a strong performance during a workout with the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.

During a drill called the "Lakers Mentality" in which the player runs from one end of the court to the other and gets up as many 3-pointers as possible in 90 seconds, Gabriel matched the organization's workout record with 28 points.

It was a glimpse of the soft touch and long-range shooting skills that could make the 6-foot-9 wing an interesting sleeper pick later this month in the draft.

As a sophomore, Gabriel finished second on the team with 42 3-pointers, shooting 39 percent for the season. The highlight of his season was a 7-for-7 game from beyond the arc in the Wildcats' SEC Tournament win over Alabama.

He averaged only 6.8 points and 5.4 rebounds this season at UK but his size, length and shooting ability indicate potential as a prototype 4 man in the modern NBA.

Gabriel is one of five Cats hoping to hear their names called on draft night. Freshman guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, freshman forward Kevin Knox, freshman forward Jarred Vanderbilt and redshirt freshman guard Hamidou Diallo are all entered in the draft pool.

(See video of Gabriel's Lakers workout on left-hand court below.)