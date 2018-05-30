Wenyen Gabriel staying in NBA Draft
One back, one gone.
Two of the three NBA Draft decisions are in for the Kentucky Wildcats.
Shortly after freshman forward PJ Washington announced his choice to withdraw from the draft and return to UK for another season, sophomore forward Wenyen Gabriel said he will pursue his professional dream.
"BBN, thank you for supporting me for the last two years and being patient with me through these last few weeks,” Gabriel said in a video statement released by UK. “This process hasn’t been easy for me and it’s choosing between a lifelong dream and playing in front of a fan base that I’ve grown to love so much. Opportunities like these don’t come without the support and encouragement from my family, Coach Cal, the coaching staff, my teammates, and of course, the fans.
“I’ve enjoyed every moment of this journey at the University of Kentucky and I just want to thank everyone for who has supported me through both my ups and my downs. Lord knows this hasn’t been easy, but my time here has only better prepared me for what the future has for me.
“After receiving positive feedback, my dreams of becoming a professional basketball player are that much closer to reality. I believe that I’m ready to take that jump and will be keeping my name in the 2018 draft.”
To the best fans in the world, I couldn't be more honored to have worn that Kentucky name across my chest for the past two years. It truly has been a blessing. To all those who have supported me, I just want to say thank you. My time here will never be forgotten... wish me well!
Gabriel averaged 6.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game as a sophomore. He was one of the Cats' top 3-point shooters (39.6 percent) and defensive players (team-high 40 blocked shots).
The 6-foot-9 native of Sudan scored a career-high 23 points in Kentucky's SEC Tournament win over Alabama, going 7-for-7 from beyond the 3-point arc.
He scored 12 or more points in four of the final eight games of the season, nearly doubling his season average. That run was highlighted by a 16-point, 12-rebound effort in UK's NCAA second-round win over Buffalo.
"Wenyen’s game is where the league continues to trend towards,” UK coach John Calipari said. “He’s a position-less big man who can shoot, guard multiple positions and is willing to do what it takes to win.
"Wenyen grew so much from his freshman season to his sophomore year. If he continues to make those same strides, he’s going to carve himself a role with a team. He and I have talked and he knows he’s going to have to work hard to get there, but I’m confident he can."
Many professional basketball scouts view him as a prototype 4 in today's game, although reviews are mixed on his draft prospects for this year.
Big Blue Nation now awaits word on the third player facing a deadline day decision, freshman forward Jarred Vanderbilt.