One back, one gone.

Two of the three NBA Draft decisions are in for the Kentucky Wildcats.

Shortly after freshman forward PJ Washington announced his choice to withdraw from the draft and return to UK for another season, sophomore forward Wenyen Gabriel said he will pursue his professional dream.

"BBN, thank you for supporting me for the last two years and being patient with me through these last few weeks,” Gabriel said in a video statement released by UK. “This process hasn’t been easy for me and it’s choosing between a lifelong dream and playing in front of a fan base that I’ve grown to love so much. Opportunities like these don’t come without the support and encouragement from my family, Coach Cal, the coaching staff, my teammates, and of course, the fans.

“I’ve enjoyed every moment of this journey at the University of Kentucky and I just want to thank everyone for who has supported me through both my ups and my downs. Lord knows this hasn’t been easy, but my time here has only better prepared me for what the future has for me.

“After receiving positive feedback, my dreams of becoming a professional basketball player are that much closer to reality. I believe that I’m ready to take that jump and will be keeping my name in the 2018 draft.”