Week 8: Kentucky in the NCAA stat rankings

Another week is in the books and another data set is in the books.

Here's an updated look at where Kentucky ranks in a lot of NCAA statistical categories after Week 8 of the 2024 season.

Scoring Offense: 20.4 (115th NCAA)

Total Offense: 319.9 YPG (115th)

Yards Per Play: 5.02 YPP (113th)

Passing Offense: 167.9 YPG (121st)

Passer Rating: 113.93 (124th)

Yards Per Attempt: 6.7 YPA (104th)

Completion Percentage: 54.5% (122nd)

Rushing Offense: 152.0 YPG (78th)

Yards Per Carry: 3.94 YPC (89th)

Third Down Conversions: 39.53% (72nd)

Red Zone Scoring/ TD Rate: 85.0% (65th) / 55% (99th)

Scoring Defense: 19.3 PPG (27th)

Total Defense: 283.6 YPG (12th)

Yards Per Play Defense: 5.58 YPP (78th)

Passing Defense: 178.9 (22nd)

Passer Rating Defense: 144.29 (109th)

Yards Per Attempt Allowed: 9.1 YPA (129th)

Completion Percentage: 64.2% (104th)

Rushing Defense: 104.71 YPG (22nd)

Yards Per Carry Defense: 3.35 YPC (26th)

Third Down Defense: 38.67% (70th)

Red Zone Defense/ TD Rate: 81.82% (56th) / 54.55% (44th)

Field Goal Percentage: 100% (tie 1st)

Turnover Margin: -1 (78th)

Sacks By: 15 (52nd)

Sacks Against: 17 (91st)

TFL By: 46 (33rd)

TFL Against: 40 (79th)

30+ Yard Plays: 7 (127th)

30+ Yard Plays Allowed: 16 (95th)

Penalties: 48.7 YPG (45th)

Think about the real impact of only having one 30+ yard play per game on offense but giving up 16 on the season through seven games on defense. That's not what Kentucky strives for. The offensive numbers are bad enough, but the defense really collapsed against the Gators on those explosives.

The impact of the Florida game also shows up on yards per attempt defense. Kentucky is now one of the worst teams in the nation in that category, and stopping those plays is a huge emphasis.

The offensive numbers are anemic across the board from rushing yards per attempt to all the passing numbers. This is on track to go down as the worst offense Stoops has had at Kentucky.