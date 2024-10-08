Week 6: Kentucky in the NCAA stats

Every week Cats Illustrated is laying out Kentucky's standing in a number of important offensive and defensive categories.

The Wildcats did not play a game last week but a lot of other teams did. Here's where they rank across many categories now.

Scoring Offense: 22.0 (106th)

Total Offense: 321.6 YPG (115th)

Yards Per Play: 5.01 YPP (112th)

Passing Offense: 170 YPG (116th)

Passer Rating: 125.24 (101st)

Yards Per Attempt: 7.2 YPA (80th)

Completion Percentage: 58.5% (102nd)

Rushing Offense: 151.2 YPG (77th)

Yards Per Carry: 3.72 YPC (97th)

Third Down Conversions: 40.63% (68th)

Red Zone Scoring/TD Rate: 93.75% (25th) / 56.25% (94th)

Scoring Defense: 13.4 PPG (11th)

Total Defense: 244.2 YPG (5th)

Yards Per Play Defense: 5.05 YPP (43rd)

Passing Defense: 166.0 YPG (20th)

Passer Rating Defense: 131.37 (78th)

Yards Per Attempt Allowed: 8.0 YPA (106th)

Completion Percentage: 65.2% (85th)

Rushing Defense: 78.2 YPG (6th)

Yards Per Carry Defense: 2.83 YPC (8th)

Third Down Defense: 30% (14th)

Red Zone Defense/TD Rate: 69.23% (10th) / 38.46% (10th)

Field Goal Percentage: 100% (1st)

Turnover Margin: +2 (46th)

Sacks By: 10 (66th)

Sacks Against: 15 (113th)

TFL By: 32 (56th)

TFL Against: 35 (106th)

30+ Yard Plays: 6 (119th)

30+ Yard Plays Allowed: 10 (74th)

Penalties: 28th (26th)

The raw numbers for Kentucky stayed the same, obviously, since it was a bye. But there was movement up or down in some categories based on other action, especially since Kentucky has played five games and some teams have now played six.

Overall, it still looks grim for the offense, although the offense is finding more of an identity, and it still looks very good for the defense.

Kentucky plays well in the red zone on both sides of the ball, has a reliable field goal kicker, and has been pretty good in turnover margin. That speaks to a pretty opportunistic team.

There is plenty of room to improve across the board on offense. This week we added the penalty category because it stands out. UK's nearly top-25 in fewest penalties on the season.