There's no Kentucky game this weekend so most Cats Illustrated readers can kick their feet up, relax with preferred food and beverage, and avoid traffic jams coming out of the stadium.

But there's still plenty of college football to be played.

Here are some storylines to watch for this weekend, with an emphasis on those that matter directly to your Kentucky Wildcats.

Exciting mid-major football ... UCF is in a really fascinating place as a program. They will never make the College Football Playoff, but they barely fall in the polls after losing at Pitt because people know they're actually really good. At No. 18 this week, UCF travels to Cincinnati as a 3.5-point favorite in one of the best, most intriguing mid-major games of the year in college football. The Bearcats could still win double-digit games, but after what Ohio State did to Cincinnati, it's tough to view them the same way.

If you want two more mid-major game to zero in on: Army hosts Tulane with the Green Wave as three-point favorites on the road. Also, Air Force travels to Navy for one of the games that will be help determine the winner of this year's Commander in Chief trophy, which means a little more this season as all three service academies have quality squads.

Speaking of the Buckeyes ... OSU will be tested by the best defense it has seen this season in Michigan State. The No. 25 Spartans travel to Columbus and boast the No. 4 rush defense in the country. They're looking to make a statement and erase the memory of that home loss to Arizona State earlier in the season. The Buckeyes have looked like one of the best teams in the country this season and embarrassed Nebraska in Lincoln last week. Justin Fields remains a serious candidate for the Heisman Trophy and, while it may be premature, people are actually wondering out loud, "Is Ohio State better off with Ryan Day?"

The SEC Game of the Week ... If No. 7 Auburn beats Florida in the Swamp, the Tigers will have one heck of a resume. The Tigers have already defeated Texas A&M on the road and Oregon at Jerry World in Dallas. Florida, ranked No. 10 in the polls, has a pass rush that could cause some problems for Gus Malzahn's Tigers, which don't pass the ball especially well in the first place. But that Auburn defense is something else and will probably travel just about anywhere in the country. We're all talking about Alabama and LSU in the West race, but Auburn has snuck up on everyone before.

Maybe the best test of where this Louisville team is ... Louisville has played some really bad teams, a really good Notre Dame team, and a talented if unimpressive Florida State team. They will be tested by a very physical Boston College team with some offensive balance but defensive questions. Louisville gets BC at home. If the Cardinals are going to surprise in Scott Satterfield's first game with a trip to the postseason, this is one they may need to win. BC has lost to Kansas and now Wake Forest so it appears more winnable than it would have before the season.

Morgantown will be a madhouse ... When Missouri beat West Virginia 38-7 in the second week of the season it sure looked like the Mountaineers were bound for a bad season in Neal Brown's first year. Since then they have rebounded quite well and sit at 3-1, ready to host No. 11 Texas in Morgantown this weekend. That should be a great atmosphere and while Texas is a solid 11-point favorite, don't rule out an upset here.

Another fun Big XII game on tap ... Kansas State lost a little luster in its 26-13 loss to Oklahoma State last week but that's a road showing that's far from an embarrassment. The 3-1 Wildcats will host 4-0 Baylor in a game that should tell us a lot more about both teams. Baylor beat Iowa State last week and has a balanced, impressive offensive attack to this point in the season. More impressive, they haven't allowed more than 21 points in a game this season.

And another 4-0 team to watch ... Minnesota! PJ Fleck has rowed the boat to an undefeated start with the Gophers most recently capitalizing on Purdue's injury issues. They get Illinois at home on Saturday and should be 5-0 after that game. Wisconsin and Iowa to a lesser extend have dominated the Big Ten West conversation but Minnesota could be a fairly solid third team in the division.

Remember when Virginia Tech-Miami was fun? ... This was the Big East's game of the year for a while. And for a couple of years it had real national championship implications. Now both teams are unranked, 2-2, and playing a largely meaningless game in Coral Gables, unless Virginia somehow loses a couple of games it shouldn't and the Hurricanes can contend in a bad division.

Another game that has lost its luster ... Before the season Northwestern at Nebraska could have been ID'ed as one of several interesting Big Ten West intradivision games. But with the Purple 'Cats at 1-3 and Nebraska reeling after a reality check from Ohio State, it doesn't seem to mean as much.

What will Georgia do to Tennessee? ... The Volunteers are 1-3 with two home losses already this season. Georgia, still undefeated, travels to Knoxville for a game that absolutely no one expects them to lose. This series has had some fun games over the year, but this is an enormous mismatch. Given the continued bad press for Tennessee, the Jeremy Pruitt leash might be very short after this Saturday.

We'll learn a little something about Vanderbilt ... Kentucky gets the 'Dores on the road earlier this year. Vanderbilt gets its locked-in annual West opponent on the road this week when it travels to Ole Miss. Vandy beat NIU for its first win of the season last year. UK fans should hope Derek Mason's team flounders rather than builds momentum.

Cal-Oregon with unlikely stakes ... Before the season Cal-Oregon would not have been considered one of the Pac-12's games of the season. But with the Bears 4-1 and proven road warriors now traveling to take on an Oregon team that may be the Pac-12's last best hope for a playoff spot, this one means a lot.