Week 5 of the college football season is upon us and once again CI publisher Justin Rowland is previewing all the action with an eye on what it means for Kentucky.

Alabama-Georgia headlines the week

Alabama-Georgia is the biggest game of the college football season until proven otherwise. The Crimson Tide had the upper-hand in this series for as long as Nick Saban was in Tuscaloosa. Now we'll see how Kalen DeBoer handles the rivalry coming in from Washington. Alabama is a very narrow (-0.5) favorite in Tuscaloosa with both teams coming off a bye. Georgia's close call in Lexington has been reason for concern and is surely one of the reasons the Tide is the favorite on paper. In the 12-team playoff era there isn't quite as much riding on this game or most any regular season college football game but it's still going to have a big impact on the landscape of the sport for this season. Carson Beck vs Jalen Milroe.

Louisville in South Bend

Louisville and Notre Dame renew their modern rivalry this weekend in South Bend. Last year UofL won 33-20 and the Cards also won 31-28 in 2014. Notre Dame won meetings in 2019 and 2020. ND is a 7-point favorite. We have seen the Irish play at a high level at times under Marcus Freeman, but there have also been some head scratching losses. This is one of the biggest games of the season for Louisville and a win would give the Cards a great shot at the playoff.

Auburn favored over Oklahoma?

Oklahoma looked like a somewhat interesting team until they were shut down by Tennessee at home last week. What a difference a week makes. The Sooners are still hanging around in the top-25 but do people really believe in them? Auburn's a 1-point favorite. Yes, the same Auburn team that has lost to Cal and Arkansas at home. True, Auburn can be a tough place to play at, but it hasn't been this year. If OU loses this one it means Brent Venables has his work cut out in that transition to the SEC.

Can Elko build some momentum in Aggieland?

Narrowly beating Bowling Green at home won't inspire the natives, but Texas A&M has a chance to move to 4-1 and 2-0 in SEC play with Arkansas in College Station. This should be a good game because the Hogs have been competitive this year, nearly winning at Oklahoma State and then winning at Auburn. The Razorbacks have been tested on the road early in the season, that's for sure. A&M's schedule actually sets up nicely if they can take care of the games they're expected to win. Meanwhile, Arkansas' schedule is just brutal all the way through like always.

Miami's playoff push continues

This could be the Year of the Hurricanes in the ACC. Quarterback Cam Ward has The U at 4-0 with Virginia Tech coming to town. This isn't the rivalry it once was in the Big East and Miami is a 17-point favorite. The Hurricanes are in an excellent position to reach the College Football Playoff if they keep rolling along like they have been. That game is tonight at Miami.

Big XII showdown in Manhattan

Oklahoma State and Kansas State are similar teams at this point in the season. Both are 3-1 but both have lost their first game in Big XII play. Oklahoma State was also fortunate to come back and beat Arkansas, while K-State took down Tulane on the road in a close game earlier. The loser of this game drops out of the top-25 and the winner keeps playoff hopes alive due to the Big XII race.

BYU moving up in the polls

Every so often Brigham Young puts together a team with a lot of the ingredients that make you interesting in the big picture. Is that this year? Now undefeated and ranked No. 22 in the nation, BYU travels to Baylor. The Bears are coming off a dramatic loss to Colorado in Boulder. If the Cougars move to 2-0 in Big XII play they will become interesting in the playoff conversation, but they're 3-point dogs on the road even after Baylor's loss to CU.

Indiana rolling early

How real are the Hoosiers? Indiana is 4-0 but hasn't played anyone too good. There was a 42-13 blowout of UCLA on the road and that catches your attention because the Bruins played much better than that at LSU. Those 4-0 Hoosiers, 1-0 in Big Ten play, are 7-point favorites at home against Maryland this weekend. After that, IU gets Nebraska, Washington, and Michigan State. This team could have a great regular season.

Tulane gets scrappy USF at home

South Florida is 2-2 but the Bulls have tested themselves against the best, taking both Alabama and Miami into the second half playing competitive football. They haven't had the depth or the offensive punch to get over the hump against those teams, but this weekend they're on the road at Tulane. The Green Wave is 2-2 and this is a big game in Jon Sumrall's first year because Tulane's only a 4.5-point home favorite.

Wheels coming off for Mack Brown?

There were reports that UNC coach Mack Brown told his team that he would be willing to step aside if needed, after the team's shocking 70-50 loss to James Madison last week. It was a complete defensive meltdown for the Tar Heels when the expectation is the defense would be improved. This team still won at Minnesota and has one of the nation's best running backs in Omarion Hampton, but it will be interesting to see how they respond as a road underdog at Duke this year.

It could get ugly in Austin

Texas is steamrolling opponents and Mississippi State looks like one of the worst Power Five teams in the country. The Bulldogs were throttled at home by Toledo and then blown out by Florida at home in a game that solidified their basement status early in this SEC season. Texas is a 37.5-point home favorite against MSU and there's no reason to expect this one to be interesting.