Week 4 SEC Power Rankings

Another week of college football action is in the books and that means Cats Illustrated's SEC Power Rankings are due for an update.

There are some changes, but as the season goes on the movement will slow down.

1. Texas

With Quinn Ewers out Arch Manning was behind center. He barely completed 50% of his passes (15/29) but went for 258 yards and two touchdowns. Manning did throw two picks. This was total domination by the Texas defense with ULM totaling 111 yards of offense.

2. Georgia

UGA had the week off to think about that close call in Lexington and put in some early preparation for Alabama. This game will take place in Tuscaloosa. Up front, if UGA wins they're probably moving to the top line. Sure, Texas won at Bama last year, but winning at Bama counts for a lot and means you're legitimately elite. The Bulldogs have to be better at the line of scrimmage than they were against UK.

3. Alabama

Alabama also had a bye before the game with UGA. The downside for the Crimson Tide's resume is a struggle against South Florida. The Bulls just played Miami tough into the second half as well. Jalen Milroe will need to have a good game for the Tide this weekend but we know Alabama has tended to play well against the Dawgs. It will be interesting to see if the series dynamics change at all with Kalen DeBoer in charge.

4. Tennessee

Tennessee gets the nod over Ole Miss based on its performance against power conference teams to this point in the season. The Vols blew out NC State (which was also blown out by Clemson, so keep that in mind) and then the defense dominated Oklahoma as they notched a top-15 win on the road. UT's schedule sets up favorably this year so there's a good chance they'll be in the playoff conversation deep into the season. UT won without an offensive explosion against one of the best defensive teams it will face.

5. Ole Miss

Ole Miss has done nothing but dominate this season. It was 52-13 over Georgia Southern this weekend. Jaxson Dart continues putting up video game numbers (22/31, 382 yards, 4 TD, INT) and once again the Rebels cleared 600 yards of total offense. The Eagles only had 38 rushing yards on 37 carries, too, so like Tennessee the Rebels have a defense getting it done, too. In the case of both Tennessee and Ole Miss it will be interesting to see how those defenses look against the best offenses on the schedule.

6. Missouri

Missouri remains unscathed after a three-point overtime win against Vanderbilt but Tiger fans may be more concerned than they were a week ago. Maybe Vandy just played a great game, but the Tigers didn't play like a top-10 team at home. Truthfully, Vandy was lucky to be in a position to win. Mizzou outgained them by 120 yards, didn't turn it over, was better on third down, and Vandy was penalized more than twice as much.

7. LSU

LSU isn't a complete team at this point, but the outcomes are improving. After that loss to USC in Vegas the Tigers have rallied to win at South Carolina and then pulled away from UCLA. Garrett Nussmeier had a huge game and will end the year with big numbers. He went from 352 yards and three scores through the air. The best news: UCLA only rushed for 14 yards.

8. South Carolina

It's surprising to see the Gamecocks here after that season-opening nailbiter against Old Dominion but here they are after blowing out Kentucky, giving LSU all it can handle, and then cruising 50-7 against Akron. South Carolina has been one of the best havoc teams in the country and that's their identity. Get after it and cause problems.

9. Oklahoma

Oklahoma's offense did not look good at all in an ugly home loss to Tennessee. While the Sooners played very well on defense, the offense has been a problem this year and that carried over in this program SEC opener.

10. Texas A&M

Texas A&M barely survived at home against Bowling Green in a game that is bound to cause plenty of concern. You could put the Aggies below Kentucky but they do only have one loss and played Notre Dame fairly well in defeat. However, Texas A&M probably doesn't belong in the top 25 where they were this past week. Marcel Reed totaled 173 passing yards (2 TD) and 91 rushing yards in the win. A&M took a 13-3 lead into the locker room but wasn't good enough after intermission.

11. Arkansas

In a win at Auburn, Arkansas was balanced and survived a down game for QB Taylen Green. The defense held the Tigers to 14 points and forced five turnovers. Because of those gained possessions Arkansas was able to possess the ball for a long time on the road.

12. Kentucky

Kentucky dropped all the way to No. 16 after the loss to South Carolina but the Cats have climbed back a fair amount. This looks like a good team with the exception of some major pass protection struggles at times. Kentucky fans just need to hope the South Carolina game was the outlier and they got most of that out of their systems.

13. Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt appears to be a problem on some level this year. The New Mexico State brain trust and transfers have helped the situation. Diego Pavia had Vandy in a position to win a game on the road against top-10 Missouri but they came up just short. This isn't a game you can automatically count as a win this year. But the Commodores will have everyone's attention now.

14. Auburn

Hank Brown tossed three interceptions prompting Hugh Freeze to bring Payton Thorne back out. He fared much better than Brown but it wasn't enough. Considering Auburn turned the ball over five times it could have been a worse loss, but dropping one to Arkansas at home was not something fans wanted to see. It won't be pretty on the Plains.

15. Florida

Florida may be one of the SEC's worst teams but they aren't the worst. Even with questions swirling regarding Billy Napier's future the Gators were far and away better than the No. 16-ranked Bulldogs here.

16. Mississippi State

The Bulldogs are officially a safe choice for the cellar at this point in the season. A blowout loss at home to Toledo was followed by an ugly loss to a Florida team and program that is reeling. This is the SEC's worst team through four weeks and it's not even close.