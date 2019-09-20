We're one day from a huge college football Saturday and as usual here we'll be laying out the top storylines for Kentucky fans, and really all fans, to follow.

Georgia and Notre Dame "Between the Hedges"... The last time these two teams played, it was a close contest in South Bend. Since that time Georgia has continued rolling right along, in search of the program's first national championship in nearly four decades, while the Irish have participated in a playoff and aspire to get there again this season. UGA is the favorite but Notre Dame has at least the size and possibly the physicality to make things interesting. It's No. 7 (ND) against No. 3 (UGA) in probably the top game of the year to date in the sport. If Notre Dame were to pull the upset, they might buy themselves a mulligan later in the season.

Will Utah add to USC's woes? ... The Trojans lost their starting quarterback and then they lost to BYU. Will another team from Utah, the Utes this time, bring the Trojans down another notch? Utah has the front seven to control the game, and they're already ranked No. 10. They could inch closer to a darkhorse playoff bid if they win on the road in Los Angeles.

Another intriguing Friday night game ... Utah-USC isn't the only intriguing game out West on Friday night. If you're a real diehard, you'll be watching Air Force try to follow up its win at Colorado with a win at Boise State. Both teams have notched wins against Power Five opponents with the Broncos winning that season opener down in Tallahassee, Fla.

Speaking of big games out West ... Can BYU keep up its momentum after consecutive wins against Tennessee and Southern Cal? They get a chance, hosting No. 23 Washington, which has already lost once. The Cougars will jump back into the Top-25 if they hold serve at home.

Oregon on the road at Stanford ... This is a game that gave the Ducks a hard time for quite a while, but Oregon appears to have the superior team. Can Stanford bounce back?

Will Tennessee take a step forward? ... Or is it too late for the Vols to salvage their season already? The Vols go to Gainesville, where they haven't won since 2003, to take on the No. 9 Gators. Kyle Trask will be starting his first game for UF in 2019 after orchestrating a comeback win in Lexington last Saturday.

Big-time Big Ten matchup ... The season's first major Big Ten game kicks off Friday night at Camp Randall Stadium. Michigan travels to Wisconsin in a battle of Top-15 teams. The Badgers have been absolutely dominant this season, and if Jim Harbaugh loses this game he probably won't be on the hot seat, but he'll take a lot more criticism. Wisconsin has often benefited from avoiding a brutal conference slate, being in the West, but this Wisconsin team has a tough Big Ten slate.

Cal in SEC country ... Not many recent California teams would be a favorite on the road in SEC country, but the Bears are now in the Top-25 having defeated Washington on the road and they're taking on a vulnerable Ole Miss team in Oxford.

Will Northwestern kick Michigan State while the Spartans are down? ... It's too early to tell whether Michigan State is really that anemic offensively or if Arizona State is that good defensively. The Spartans are probably not very good, and this will be a tough came in Evanston.

SEC West game with stakes ... Georgia will command the SEC spotlight this week and rightfully so but don't forget about No. 8 Auburn's trip to Kyle Field for a contest against No. 17 Texas A&M. Most preseason projections had these teams each winning eight or nine games, against tough schedules, and the Tigers' win against Oregon makes this one even more intriguing.

Don't be surprised ... If UCF pummels Pittsburgh on the road. UCF appears out for blood this season and the Knights will probably embrace an opportunity to drill another Power Five opponent after embarrassing Stanford last week.

South Carolina-Missouri could tell us a lot ... Missouri seems to have rebounded after a bad opening loss to Wyoming, and the Tigers are favored at home against South Carolina. It's tough to tell much about either of these teams. Missouri had more preseason hype and if they play to potential should take care of business, but the Gamecocks showed some signs of life against Alabama even if it didn't show on the scoreboard.

The most intriguing WVU-Kansas game in a while ... Just when you had written West Virginia off after a horrendous loss to Missouri, the Mountaineers bounced back with a big win against NC State at home. Now Neal Brown takes his team on the road to Lawrence, Kansas, where the Jayhawks are not a laughingstock - or at least they haven't been for the last week after Les Miles coached KU to a rare road win at Boston College last Friday.

But the Big XII game of the week ... Is Oklahoma State at Texas. While the Cowboys have been drilling the opposition and putting up points, characteristically, voters remained unmoved and OSU is unranked going into Austin against No. 12 Texas, which suffered defeat at the hands of LSU two weeks ago.