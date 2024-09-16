Week 3 SEC Power Rankings

Each week Cats Illustrated's SEC Power Rankings are updated after all the latest action.

Here we factor in all of the action from Week 3 in the SEC. Once again there are significant changes, but you should expect that early in the season.

1. Texas

Quinn Ewers was injured but Arch Manning came into the game and set the world on fire. That will be an interesting situation to follow. Manning was 9/12 for 223 yards and four touchdowns in Texas' 56-7 win against UTSA at home. The Horns scored 14 points in every quarter, never letting up, going well over 600 yards of total offense.

2. Georgia

The Bulldogs were crisp and dominant in Weeks 1 & 2, but we've seen UGA struggle in their first road SEC game. Kirby Smart said that has been an issue. The safe bet is that UGA hits its stride and coasts into the playoffs as a leading contender. But you have to consider that Georgia did not play its best game in Lexington. The fact that Kentucky was able to hold up so well in the trenches on both sides of the ball was a testament to UK and perhaps a warning sign for UGA. But this team is going to be just fine.

3. Alabama

The Tide dropped to No. 5 after last week's ugly win against South Florida. But with Bama scoring more points on Wisconsin's home field than any team in 15 years, they're on the rise again. Jalen Milroe had three touchdown passes and the Crimson Tide turned in a dominant performance at Camp Randall Stadium to represent the SEC well.

4. Ole Miss

The Rebels have been absolutely dominant this year with the nation's best offense to date. Ole Miss is was averaging more than 700 yards going into its road game at Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons were no match at home losing 40-6. Jaxson Dart (26/34, 377 yards, 2-1 ratio) continues to put up video game numbers. Meanwhile, Ole Miss outgained Wake on the ground 272 to 46. They have not missed Quinshon Judkins so far.

5. Tennessee

The Vols could end up higher here. The way they're dismantling the opposition is impressive. This week it was 71-0 against Kent State. It's Kent State, big deal, right? But they also beat NC State 51-10. Tennessee outscored Kent State 47-0 in the first quarter and 28-0 in the second. The Vols ran an onside kick up 30-0. Nico Iamaleava was 10/16 for 173 yards and a touchdown, barely breaking a sweat. Gaston Moore had a great game when he entered. The Vols barely gave up 100 yards. Could this team be a national contender? Let's see them in SEC action first.

6. Missouri

Brady Cook is leaving some throws, yards, and points on the board. That could be an issue to watch for Missouri this year. He has a tremendous group of receivers to throw to but Cook has been solid, not great. He did enough against top-25 foe Boston College but barely with the Eagles fighting but coming up short 27-21. QB Thomas Castellanos is a dynamic player and gave the Mizzou defense some issues but the Tigers bottled up the BC ground attack. Luther Burden had his biggest game of the early season by far with 117 yards.

7. Texas A&M

The Aggies lost a tough one at home to Notre Dame to start the season but played sound, methodical football in dismantling Florida in the Swamp right away. A&M might not be one of the SEC's very best teams this season but you can already see Elko putting his stamp on the program and giving it the kind of organization and more consistency than it has had.

8. LSU

LSU managed to survive in South Carolina when it looked like they had run into a buzzsaw early. We expected the offense to take a step back and the defense to take a step forward this year. That has happened but perhaps not to the degree many expected. This offense is still dynamic and the defense is still vulnerable. While LSU is ranked 7th here, the offensive potential gives them a chance to win some huge games. But as we've seen, they are still flawed.

9. Oklahoma

The Sooners have not been dominant lately but they're unscathed after facing some decent teams. Houston took Oklahoma to the wire and Tulane had it 24-19 in the second half. Both of those games were in Norman. Jackson Arnold continues to put up very modest numbers at quarterback (18/29, 169 yards, 1-1 ratio) but he did rush for 97 additional yards with two scores. Things get a whole lot harder from here with OU getting Tennessee, Texas, and Ole Miss over the next five weeks. Welcome to the SEC.

10. South Carolina

By this point we know that the South Carolina defense can get after you and cause some problems. They have some really legit players up front and that can cause big issues in any game. LaNorris Sellers was average against LSU, somewhere between his games against ODU and UK. It's hard to see South Carolina climbing much higher than this but it's impressive they're here given expectations coming into the year.

11. Kentucky

Kentucky plummeted to last in these power rankings last week to account for the miserable showing against South Carolina, but the Wildcats surge several spots after a loss. It was a unique loss: 13-12 against No. 1 UGA. Alas, the Bulldogs have now won 15 in a row against Kentucky and the Wildcats are 0-2 in the SEC. The good news is the offense showed a pulse, rushing for 170 against UGA, while the defense turned in one of its best games in many years.

12. Auburn

There's only so high you can have the Tigers after they lost to Cal on their home field, reinforcing all the worries about the offense. But a 45-19 home win against New Mexico is a much preferable outcome. New Mexico isn't a good team so this doesn't tell us much but Hank Brown (17/25, 235 yards, 4 TD) had a good game behind center. New Mexico had about 450 yards of total offense so that's something to watch.

13. Arkansas

The Razorbacks squandered a golden opportunity to snatch an impressive win at Oklahoma State last week but got back in the win column with a 37-27 victory over UAB at home. This was a 20-20 game at halftime. The Hogs ran for 266 yards but the defense was not stellar.

14. Florida

Billy Napier's job is on the line and there are plenty of rumors about what's going to happen in Gainesville. Florida is 1-2 after losing to Texas A&M at home 33-20. Those games against Miami and Texas A&M were contests that UF needed to split in order to have the kind of season fans probably wanted in Napier's third campaign there. This wasn't really all that competitive with the Aggies leading 20-0 at halftime and 33-14 going into the game's final frame. There's not much for Florida to get excited about.

15. Vanderbilt

The Commodores got off to a strong start through two games but squandered that with a loss to Georgia State. This is still an improved team and on some weeks they may be able to jump up and scare an SEC opponent. Diego Pavia is a definite upgrade at quarterback but Ga State QB Christian Veilleux, once a UK recruiting target long, long ago, was 26/41 for 269 yards and three scores. The Vandy secondary was a question coming into the season and it hurt them in Saturday's loss. Vandy did score 22 fourth quarter points so they have the ability to strain.

16. Mississippi State

You okay, Bulldogs? Toledo 41, Mississippi State 17 ... In Starkville? You just don't see MAC teams beat SEC teams like that. The fact that it happened is a really bad sign for an MSU squad that's not 1-2 and barreling towards missing out on a bowl game. Blake Shapen did throw for more than 300 yards but MSU's pass defense was carved up. It's hard to explain losing at home 28-3 at halftime in this game, and then to only win the second half 14-13. Hard Saturdays ahead for State.