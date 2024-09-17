Week 3: Kentucky in the NCAA, SEC stat books

Through three weeks here's how Kentucky stacks up with the rest of the country and the SEC in various statistical categories.

Keep in mind, schedules are very imbalanced in college football but especially at this point in the season. And the Wildcats only played basically half a game against Southern Miss.

Scoring Offense: 16.3 PPG (121st)

Total Offense: 261.3 YPG (129th)

Passing Offense: 109 YPG (131st)

Passer Rating: 100.58 (129th)

Completion Percentage: 50.8% (128th)

Rushing Offense: 152.33 YPG (75th)

Yards Per Carry: 3.97 (90th)

Third Down: 42.86% (55th)

30+ Yard Plays: 3 (114th)

Red Zone Scoring: 87.5% (61st)

Red Zone TD Rate: 50% (96th)

Turnovers Lost: 4 (74th)

Sacks Allowed: 8 (107th)

Penalty Yards/Gm: 43.7 (38th)

Scoring Defense: 14.7 (39th)

Total Defense: 215.0 (9th)

Defensive Yards/Play: 4.79 (51st)

Passing Defense: 153.0 (33rd)

Passer Rating Defense: 134.76 (94th)

Completion % Allowed: 67.2% (115th)

Rush Defense: 62.0 (8th)

Yards Per Carry Allowed: 2.42 (17th)

Third Down Defense: 35.48% (66th)

30+ Yard Plays Allowed: 5 (70th)

Red Zone Scoring: 75% (37th)

Red Zone Touchdown Rate Allowed: 37.5% (27th)

Turnovers Gained: 3 (67th)

Sacks ... 6 (54th)

Tackles for Loss: 23 (19th)

** Vandagriff is the 15th-highest rated passer in the SEC with a 52.7% completion rate, 313 yards, three scores and two picks. He's only rated higher than Conner Weigman from A&M so far.

** Demie Sumo-Karngbaye is the 10th-leading rusher in the SEC with 227 yards (4.8 YPC) and one touchdown.

** Dane Key is the 34th-leading receiver in the SEC with 119 yards through three games. He has eight catches.

** D'Eryk Jackson is the 22nd-leading tackler in the SEC ith 15 total stops.

** Alex Raynor is tied for 1st in the SEC with a 100% FG rate (7/7) and a long of 55 yards.

** Wilson Berry is 9th in the SEC with a 41.0 yard punting average on 11 attempts.