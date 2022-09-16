There's more preview and coverage of Kentucky-Youngstown State to come, but before each game week CI publisher Justin Rowland breaks down the schedule beyond UK's game.

Let's start in the Southeastern Conference...

Georgia expected to easily dispatch South Carolina on the road ... I wouldn't say I'm surprised by the 24.5-point spread in UGA's favor as of the time I'm writing this, but I don't know where I'd go on that. Rattler got going late against Arkansas so it will be interesting to see if he can build on that or if it was just Arkansas letting its guard down.

We'll learn more about Ole Miss ... The Rebels are 16.5-point road favorites against Georgia Tech so the expectation is for Ole Miss to roll. Regardless, this will be interesting because everyone now expects (hopes for) Kentucky to be 4-0 going into Oxford. Having said that, this team remains a bit of a mystery. They've handled their opponents so far and should again. At the very least, Kentucky's coaches will get a lot more intel.

Auburn an OOC underdog at home ... Auburn probably has not often been a home underdog in conference play but the Tigers are just that with Penn State coming to the Plains. Penn State is ranked but it's just surprising this game doesn't seem more interesting.

Another interesting Vandy game ... It was interesting to see Vandy's improvement against Hawaii in that very early season game, and now we'll learn a lot again Saturday. Vanderbilt takes on Northern Illinois, Kentucky's next opponent. Mike Wright has put up big numbers this season but Wake served them a bit of a reality check last week. The season O/U for Vandy some places was 2.5 so they have a chance to go over that this week.

Purdue-Syracuse has stakes ... For Jeff Brohm and the 2-0 Orange. Syracuse dominated Boston College in the season opener and looks to notch another Power Five victory in the Dome.

Quick turnaround for A&M ... One week after losing to Appalachian State at home, and subsequently becoming a punchline because of a leaked video of the Aggie pregame festivities, the Aggies play host to No. 13 Miami. If Jimbo Fisher's squad rebounds with a big win maybe we can say last week was a one off. Lose two in a row at home and we might be talking about a really bad year.

Marcus Freeman badly in need of a win ... I don't think it's really fair to pin the bowl loss on Freeman because those weren't ideal circumstances, but losing to Marshall at home is going to bring some spotlight on a 36-year old first time head coach. He badly needs a win to get some momentum. There are good early returns in recruiting, though.

My preseason upset pick is on the line ... I called for Nebraska to beat Oklahoma in Lincoln and they don't even have the same coach they started the season with. At the same time, the Huskers are only 11 point underdogs and stranger things have happened. Admittedly, I can't feel great about this pick now. They played OU tough last year. Really they played everyone tough. We'll see how they respond to a crazy situation.

Telling game for BYU, Oregon ... BYU is coming off a big win against Baylor and is now No. 12. They go on the road to play an Oregon team which, though still ranked No. 25, has a heck of a lot to prove after that opener against UGA. If BYU dominates them in Eugene, or wins comfortably, we could be looking at a Cougar team that's in the national conversation.

Texas Tech in Raleigh ... NC State survived an opening game test against ECU on the road but expectations are still high for this team. I still think there's a chance NC State challenges Clemson on that side if they get rolling so I'm interested in how they look Saturday.