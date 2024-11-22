Week 13 CFB Preview

Kentucky fans will get to watch their team play the No. 3 Texas Longhorns in the program's most westward contest in its history (according to Jon Hale of the Herald Leader).

But there's plenty of other college football action taking place this week, and we're previewing all of that now.

The biggest game in IU history?

No. 5 Indiana heads to No. 2 Ohio State as a 10.5-point underdog, but the Hoosiers are undefeated at 10-0 and in a prime position to reach the playoffs in the sport's first year. Everybody reading knows the magnitude of Indiana starting Big Ten play 7-0. That, along with moves made by Vanderbilt and other schools, have created the sense that college football is becoming more like the NFL than ever with its crazy roster turnover and unpredictability.

Ohio State has probably built up enough of a resume that it's a safe playoff team either way, with that No. 2 ranking and whatnot. Both teams may very well be in. The Buckeyes lost to Oregon by one point earlier in the year but have otherwise been dominating all season long against a less than stellar schedule. Opponents are only scoring 10.3 points per game against the Buckeyes.

One Ole Miss has to win

Ole Miss looks like one of the nation's team and a true national contender, but the Rebels have two losses and can't stub their toes again. This weekend they're 12.5-point road favorites at Florida, but the Gators just beat LSU on their home field. It would be an upset if the Gators win this game, but the stakes are very high in terms of playoff implications.

Undefeated Army invades South Bend

The Army Black Knights are 9-0 and ranked No. 19 in the country traveling to No. 6 Notre Dame. The Irish have only lost to Northern Illinois. Notre Dame doesn't have elite wins, so if they were to lose this game, those two non-power conference losses would make it tough to justify putting the Irish in the playoff. As good as Army's season has been, they don't have a win against a ranked foe. But if they were to pull a shocker this weekend it will be interesting to see how high they can climb in the polls.

Will SMU finish undefeated in the ACC?

SMU is 9-1 and 6-0 in the ACC, ranked No. 13 in the country and atop the ACC standings. Clemson and Miami only have one league loss, but SMU is at Virginia this weekend as a 9.5-point favorite and then they finish with Cal. There's a real chance for the Mustangs to finish the year undefeated in ACC play but they have to win on the road this weekend.

Important Big XII games

BYU (9-1, 6-1) is a three-point road underdog at No. 21 Arizona State (8-2, 5-2). With Colorado only having one loss in the Big XII this is one that the Sun Devils need, and if they beat the Cougars it could bump the Buffaloes to No. 1 in the league. ASU's Cam Skattebo is one of the nation's top rushers. While BYU is currently No. 1 in the Big XII they haven't been dominant. They are 4-1 in one possession games.

Conference races are hot down the stretch, so we'll also be watching Colorado on the road at Kansas. While the Jayhawks are only 4-6, they have shown signs of life and the Buffs are only 3-point favorites on the road.

Alabama can extend Oklahoma's misery

Everyone expects Alabama to win in Oklahoma this weekend. That was the expectation before the season, too. Not as many people probably guessed the Sooners would be staring 5-7 in the face, but if they lose this weekend they have to beat Texas to avoid that. Not an easy finish to the year for the Sooners, in what has been a terrible year and a reality check for a program that clearly wasn't ready for the conference they're now in.

Also, Southern Cal could be looking at a losing season as well. Southern Cal's season has gone way south after that early win against LSU. The Trojans have limped to a 5-5 (3-5 Big Ten) record and travels to UCLA this weekend. They go to Notre Dame next weekend, so this has been a terrible campaign for Lincoln Riley.

Why is A&M only a 2.5-point favorite?

Texas A&M isn't playing its best football of the year and they aren't too far removed from a very ugly loss to South Carolina. But the fact that the Aggies are only 2.5-point road favorites at Auburn, which is 1-5 in the SEC and has lost four home games already, underscores just how crazy this college football season has been. It has been ordinary to see ranked foes as narrow favorites or even underdogs against teams having poor seasons. Unpredictability seems higher than ever. This is one the Aggies need to win, as is next weeks' game against Texas.

Ashton Jeanty's Heisman run continues

Will it be Travis Hunter, Ashton Jeanty, Cam Ward, or someone else winning the Heisman Trophy this season? Jeanty, Boise State's running back, has 1,893 yards and 26 touchdowns in only ten games this season. He has the chance for a truly historic season. He's on the road against Wyoming, and Boise State is still playing for a lot, closing in on a top-10 ranking.