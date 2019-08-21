News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-21 21:18:16 -0500') }} football Edit

Week 1: Previewing UK commits in action

Atyzglgpyuwzigju8d0r
Beau Allen (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

About half of Kentucky's commitments begin their final regular season of high school football this weekend.Cats Illustrated previews that high school action with football in the air.8/23 - South Ol...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}