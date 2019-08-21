Week 1: Previewing UK commits in action
About half of Kentucky's commitments begin their final regular season of high school football this weekend.Cats Illustrated previews that high school action with football in the air.8/23 - South Ol...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news