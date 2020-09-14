CatsIllustrated - Week 1 Highlights: Martez Thrower

What an opportunity Kentucky linebacker commitment Martez Thrower and his Wilcox County teammates had over the weekend.

They took on five-star offensive tackle Amarius Mims and his Bleckley County team. Mims is ranked the No. 2 player and the No. 1 OT in the nation according to Rivals.com.

It was a great back-and-forth game eventually won by Thrower's Wilcox County team by a score of 21-20.



You can watch two minutes of Thrower's highlights from the game in the clip above. Tenacity, physicality, and power are the attributes that stand out, which is exactly the kind of picture of Thrower that his head coach painted in a recent interview with Cats Illustrated.

One of his most impressive plays was actually a rushing attempt on offense. He took a handoff from the shotgun and cut across the line to the sideline, breaking tackle after tackle before finally being dragged down in the opponents' territory.

Thrower is also showcased making a very strong tackle in the open field on a play when Mims pulled to the other side of the line.

He blocked a punt in a big momentum play as well.