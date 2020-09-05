CatsIllustrated - Week 1 Highlights: David Wohlabaugh

Walsh Jesuit (Ohio) offensive lineman and Kentucky commit David Wohlabaugh got their 2020 football season off to a good start on Friday with a 24-7 victory over Holy Name out of Parma, Ohio.

Sports Illustrated recognized Wohlabaugh as a prep All-American candidate a month ago and two weeks ago Cleveland.com listed him as one of the top offensive tackles in the Greater Cleveland and Akron area.

Earlier this year Walsh Jesuit coach Nick Alexander told Cats Illustrated, "I got here and David was about 6'4, 250 pounds. And I saw he was a big kid but he didn't have facial hair and he still doesn't. He's grown into his own and he's still growing. I got to work with David for a while offseason and he really started to mature. He played last season around 6'5, 275, and he's now up to 6'6, 290. As of the other day he was 295 on the scale but it's a good 295. He looks lean. He's continuing to grow.

Analysis ...

Wohlabaugh's first game tape from 2020 shows him looking like the much bigger player that he is, and he's carrying it well. He also plays through the whistle even until he's driving his man out of bounds, as the first clip shows.

His down blocking is impressive. Wohlabaugh fires off the line quickly and doesn't seem inclined to give up on a block before his man is on the ground.