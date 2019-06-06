News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-06 10:30:33 -0500') }} football Edit

Watkins' Profile Continues To Rise

Jason Stamm • BearcatReport
Editor

The camp season thus far has been an important one for Butler (Ky.) three-star wide receiver Jordan Watkins. After some impressive spring showings, including in April at the Cincinnati stop of the...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}