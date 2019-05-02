News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-02 06:53:21 -0500') }} football Edit

Watch: UK targets at the Cincinnati Rivals Camp

Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

In this video you can watch some Kentucky skill position targets such as Rashawn Williams and Jordan Watkins from their 1-on-1 work at the Rivals Camp in Cincinnati over the weekend.

And here in the big man video Kentucky fans can check out plenty of Wildcat targets, including Clemson offensive line commit Walker Parks, 2021 local prospect Jager Burton, 2022 phenom Tegra Tshebola, recent offer recipient Brandon Taylor from Ohio, four-star in-state defensive tackle Octavious Oxendine and Justin Wodtly.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}