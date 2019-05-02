Watch: UK targets at the Cincinnati Rivals Camp
In this video you can watch some Kentucky skill position targets such as Rashawn Williams and Jordan Watkins from their 1-on-1 work at the Rivals Camp in Cincinnati over the weekend.
And here in the big man video Kentucky fans can check out plenty of Wildcat targets, including Clemson offensive line commit Walker Parks, 2021 local prospect Jager Burton, 2022 phenom Tegra Tshebola, recent offer recipient Brandon Taylor from Ohio, four-star in-state defensive tackle Octavious Oxendine and Justin Wodtly.