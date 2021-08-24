WATCH: The Wade twins in a 50-13 rout
Destin and Keaten Wade are picking up right where they left off in last year's state championship.
They helped power Spring Hill (Tenn.) Summit to a 50-13 win over Henry County to start the 2021 season with a win on Friday.
Their highlights are now available and here for your consumption.
While Kentucky's coaches and Liam Coen in particular were pleased with Destin Wade's throwing at camp this summer it was what he did with his legs that really torched Henry County: 273 yards (including three runs of 75+ yards) and four touchdowns.
Wade amassed that yardage on just six carries so they weren't running him into the ground. The tape above shows that Summit used his arm. His footwork in the pocket appears improved and he hit a long shot down the sideline almost perfectly in stride.
While it would be tough to match what Destin did at quarterback, on the defensive end Keaten Wade was dominant. From tackles for loss to even covering some downfield in zone, from bit hits on the quarterback to running plays down from behind, Wade is one of the more physically impressive defensive prospects to commit to Kentucky during the Stoops era. He looks like a college football player already.