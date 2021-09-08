Watch: Keaten Wade Dominates

Rivals250 outside linebacker Keaten Wade is the highest-ranked commitment Kentucky has from the Class of 2022.

Whether that changes or not with additions between now and the early or late signing periods, only time will tell. But there's a reason for that ranking and Cats Illustrated had a chance to see it up close and in person over the summer when he camped at UK.

More recently the defensive half of the Wade duo turned in yet another spectacular performance on the gridiron, this time against Brentwood.

Wade had eight tackles, a forced fumble, three fumble recoveries, and a pass breakup.

On the other side of the ball he chipped in with five carries for 62 yards and a touchdown.