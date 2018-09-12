Jay Ward is off to a strong start this fall. He has played strong competition early and he has stepped up and performed at a high level. The school he is committed to, Kentucky, has done the same. The Wildcats broke the 31 year losing streak to Florida over the weekend, so both the Wildcats and Ward and feeling good right now.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"I love it at Kentucky," said Ward. "It is a great feeling there and I just love it. I talk to a lot of coaches there and we communicate almost every day. "They are still recruiting me hard and they have not changed anything. I have been there twice and I like all the coaches. "The environment is great and my commitment is strong there. “I watched the game against Florida and Kentucky is playing good. I’m glad they ended that losing streak towards against the Gators. I will be back up there November 2-4 for a visit. "I have worked hard to improve this season. I worked hard on my craft. I have gotten a lot better with my eyes. I have gotten better in coverage because of that."

