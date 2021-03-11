CatsIllustrated - Wan'Dale Robinson Q&A

Wan'Dale Robinson met with the media on Thursday and below you'll find everything the Nebraska transfer had to say.

Q: Coach Stoops has talked about how there were hurt feelings the way things played out the first time around. How do you assess how that went and trying to get past that?

Wan'Dale Robinson: I think that was me and kind of being young and under a lot of pressure from a lot of different people pulling me from all different sides. I think that's kind of what people sometimes forget, the pressure that I was put under during that that time. Just everything, everybody wanted me to go to a certain school and that kind of thing, and being from Kentucky. So it did kind of hurt a little bit, deciding to go to Nebraska. But deciding to come home, they welcomed me back with open arms, they weren't holding that against me. It was just really good to know that they really wanted me on their football team.

Q: Wat was the reaction like when ultimately everyone friends and family found out you were coming to Kentucky?

Robinson: Everybody was happy. I mean, it's a lot better drive than 12 hours to come watch me play, 30 minutes right down the road. So I get to see a lot of my family. Everybody was just excited to see me play back home.

Q: How was the recruiting sell different this time around?

Robinson: Well it was just much shorter a time period of how long you had to decide. Coaches were just calling at any point in the day and that kind of thing, and having to go ahead and tell schools I already have my mind made up.

Q: How did the change in the offensive coordinator make an impact on your decision?

Robinson: Oh definitely. Seeing that Liam was hired here and he was bringing in more of a pro-style scheme and just seeing the things that I could do to hopefully get to the next level and getting to the next level and then actually getting to talk to him during the recruiting process and sit down with him and actually watch just a little film of things I could do and that's what really sold me.

Q: For those who haven't seen you for a couple of years how have you changed as a player and a person maybe?

Robinson: I feel like I've always been the same person. I don't really feel that I've changed and I've just grown up a lot. But on the football field now I don't think I'll be in the backfield as much, and I hope not. Won't be seeing a lot of that and just overall getting better in all aspects of my game.

Q: Were you surprised they welcomed you back with open arms?

Robinson: I wasn't too surprised. At the end of the day it's football and they know the situation and they understood what happened and I understood what happened and then we just kind of came to an agreement that it was all over with and we didn't really have to think about that anymore.

Q: Now that all that's behind you and the decision is a thing how eager are you to get started with spring football?

Robinson: I mean I'm really excited. It's been fun just working out with these guys and just getting to know everybody so I'm excited to put on pads and actually start practicing and get around everybody.

Q: One of the needs this team has had for the last couple of seasons has been a downfield threat, someone to stretch the field. Were you aware of that?

Robinson: Definitely. Coach Stoops told me they just needed a little spark on the offense. Obviously the run game was there. They just needed some guys who have some explosive plays and stretch the field and open up the box a little bit so they are just more balanced on offense.

Q: Who are some of the guys that you've become close with?

Robinson: Just with guys I had already knew. Me and JJ (Weaver) we had played together in middle school and I had known him from when we were younger. And Beau Allen, Justice Dingle, and all those kinds of guys. I've really gotten along with everybody and outside of football I try to see everybody and do something just to get to know people.

Q: How nice is it to be on the same team as Beau?

Robinson: That's nice. He's not throwing touchdown passes against my high school anymore where I'm just chasing all over the field trying to stop him.

Q: You and Beau talked some in high school about playing together in college. Did you call and get any advice from Beau?

Robinson: It was never really information or anything. I just kind of asked how he was feeling about the team and the new offensive coordinator and he just told me if you decide to come home I'm sure we'll all be happy to have you. We had gotten to throw a little bit during quarantine so I kind of know how he is with throwing the football so we've gotten a little comfortable already.

Q: Watching what Kentucky did here when they struggled in the pass game but what they did operating with the line and that year with Lynn Bowden, what were your thoughts, even if you don't want to being in the backfield seeing the inventiveness and things you can do when you have a really strong offensive line?

Robinson: I mean it was just crazy to see. You knew they were going to run the ball and it just kept working. So I remember sitting at my house and thinking, 'I don't know how you can't stop it if you know it's coming,' but obviously that o-line did a lot of work and now I'm seeing it in person and I really get to see why.

Q: Will Levis won't be here for a few more months but you played against him at Nebraska. What are your thoughts on him?

Robinson: I mean he's a big kid, strong arm. We actually got to talk a little bit whenever he decided or when he hit the portal and he had known I was coming here so he was just getting my thoughts and I was excited whenever he decided to come here too just to give us another arm in that room and hopefully have a really good battle figuring out who's going to be our quarterback.

Q: With your background you knew you would get a lot of encouragement. Are you surprised at the level of chatter due to your return?

Robinson: Not really, just kind of how everything went when I decided to leave. So I knew it would be a lot of chatter with me coming back. I'm excited about it, I like it. I don't try to pay too much attention to it but it's kind of hard to get away (from it).

Q: Josh Ali had to be one of the most excited guys to hear you were coming. How much have you gotten to talk to him and about what you might be able to do now that it makes both of your lives a little easier?

Robinson: Oh yeah, definitely. We haven't talked specifically just talked on that but talking football and just things that he sees on the field and things like that, and how his perspective from last year and my perspective from my school, so that's just really where we've tried to connect and just on the field trying to help each other in whatever we can trying to learn this new offense.

Q: You've mentioned Coach Coen's new offense. What can really help you show off your new skill set?

Robinson: It's just matchups. A lot of the pass game goes through that slot guy so that's really what I want to do and be an efficient route runner and being able to catch a lot of balls just to move the chains.

Q: What do you think you've learned from the last two years?

Robinson: I've gained just experience in general. Now just being out there I know to go out there and play. I don't have to think too much and thinking about coverages and things like that because I've seen a lot now. It will be different being in the SEC but at the end of the day it's football.

Q: You figure to be involved in the return game any?

Robinson: Oh yeah, definitely. I feel like that's an asset that I bring to the table. So anything to help our team and I feel like that's one area I could help.

Q: Being a high profile transfer even without the connection to Kentucky, with the way that rule is changing and how those things are being handled, is there a stigma or has it gone away?

Robinson: I definitely think so. At the end of the day sometimes you just have to do what's best for you and your future. I mean that's just kind of how I took it. So you just have to look at the situation. Everybody's situation is different. I just don't think you can fault everybody for just one thing. You have to look at the situation and determine from there.