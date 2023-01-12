Coming off a huge first season at Kentucky, Deone Walker has been named a Freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America.

The FWAA announced its 2022 honors on Thursday, making Walker the first Wildcat since Benny Snell Jr. in 2016 to earn a spot on the team. He is the third UK player to be honored since the award's inception in 2001, joining Snell and Trevard Lindley (2006).

Walker, a 6-foot-6, 330-pound defensive lineman from Detroit, played in all 13 games as a freshman with Kentucky, starting 11 of those. He finished with 40 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss (third on the team), five quarterback hurries (second on the team), two pass break-ups, one sack, and one forced fumble.

He had previously been named to the All-SEC Freshman Team and was second-team All-SEC by The Associated Press.

The complete 2022 FWAA Freshman All-America Team:

OFFENSE

QB Drake Maye, North Carolina (6-4, 220, Huntersville, N.C.)• RB Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss (5-11, 210, Pike Road, Ala.)• RB Richard Reese, Baylor (5-9, 175, Bellville, Texas) • WR Jared Brown, Coastal Carolina (6-0, 185, Lilburn, Ga.) • WR Evan Stewart, Texas A&M (5-11, 170, Frisco, Texas) • WR J. Michael Sturdivant, Cal (6-3, 205, Highland Village, Texas)TE Brady Hunt, Ball State (6-6, 245, Muncie, Ind.)• OL Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas (6-4, 320, Humble, Texas)• OL Will Campbell, LSU (6-6, 325, Monroe, La.)• OL Blake Miller, Clemson (6-6, 315, Strongsville, Ohio) • OL Mason Randolph, Boise State (6-4, 320, Yorba Linda, Calif.) • OL Roger Rosengarten, Washington (6-6, 303, Highlands Ranch, Colo.) • OL Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona (6-5, 330, Tafuna, American Samoa)

DEFENSE

DL Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati (6-2, 320, Cincinnati, Ohio) • DL Gabe Jacas, Illinois (6-3, 265, Port St. Lucie, Fla.) • DL Deone Walker, Kentucky (6-6, 330, Detroit, Mich.) • DL Mykel Williams, Georgia (6-5, 265, Columbus, Ga.) • LB Jaishawn Barham, Maryland (6-3, 230, District Heights, Md.) • LB Abdul Carter, Penn State (6-3, 233, Philadelphia, Pa.) • LB Trey Moore, UTSA (6-3, 230, San Antonio, Texas) • LB Harold Perkins Jr., LSU (6-2, 220, New Orleans, La.) • DB Terrion Arnold, Alabama (6-0, 188, Tallahassee, Fla.) • DB Kendal Daniels, Oklahoma State (6-4, 205, Beggs, Okla.) • DB Mansoor Delane, Virginia Tech (6-1, 177, Silver Spring, Md.) • DB Demetrius Hill, FIU (6-2, 190, Miami, Fla.) • DB Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame (6-0, 179, Phoenix, Ariz.) • DB Malaki Starks, Georgia (6-1, 205, Jefferson, Ga.)

SPECIALISTS

• K Dominic Zvada, Arkansas State (6-2, 155, Chandler, Ariz.)• P Anthony Venneri, Buffalo (6-0, 225, Hamilton, Ontario)• KR Jaylin Lucas, Indiana (5-9, 185, Houma, La.)• PR Zavion Thomas, Mississippi State (5-11, 190, Woodmere, La.)• AP Nicholas Singleton, Penn State (6-0, 219, Shillington, Pa.)

• Denotes true freshman

Selections by conference: SEC 9, Big Ten 5, ACC 3, Pac-12 3, Big 12 3, Conference USA 2, Mid-American 2, Sun Belt 2, Independents 1, American Athletic 1, Mountain West 1.