For the second time this week, Kentucky has suffered a lopsided beating in its shiny new ballpark.

Tennessee locked down the SEC series with a 16-1 romp over the Wildcats on a rainy Friday night at Kentucky Proud Park. The game was delayed one hour and 28 minutes by rain in the top of the eighth inning but was long over by then.

The No. 22 Volunteers (29-11, 8-9 SEC) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back. UK got a run back in the second inning on a Breydon Daniel RBI single to score T.J. Collett, but that's the only time the home team would dent the plate.

Ricky Martinez led a 13-hit attack for the Vols with a 3-for-4 day at the plate. He also scored three runs and drove in a pair. Jake Rucker had two hits and Andre Lipcius smacked a two-run homer for UT.

The Cats managed only six hits on the night against UT starter Garrett Stallings and Will Neely. Stallings (7-2) allowed only one run on six hits and no walks while striking out eight.

Mason Hazelwood (2-3) started and took the loss for the Cats. He allowed four runs on three hits and three walks over 4.2 innings on the mound. The UK bullpen was roughed up once again, surrendering 12 runs over the final 4.1 innings.

Kentucky (20-19, 4-13 SEC) has had a rough week against ranked opponents. On Tuesday, the Cats fell 18-6 to No. 7 Louisville. On Thursday in the opener against the Vols, UK let an eighth-inning lead slip away in a 4-2 loss.

The series is scheduled to conclude on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET. UK will turn to its ace, junior All-American Zack Thompson, in hopes of avoiding a sweep.



