LEXINGTON, Ky. -- In another tightly contested game between border rivals Kentucky and Tennessee at Kroger Field, the Volunteers once again came up with the critical plays at the right times to leave town with a hard-fought win.

The Tennessee defense allowed seven consecutive Kentucky drives to reach its 35-yard-line but held the Wildcats to only 10 points on the final four in the second half to hang on for a 33-27 victory.

"We were physical, and we talked about having to win the fourth quarter," UT head coach Josh Heupel said. "Felt like we won the fourth quarter tonight. That was a good job finishing the football game, all three phases."

"It is very disappointing to come up on the wrong side of that game," UK head coach Mark Stoops said. "What a great night, great atmosphere, great football game. Very disappointed that our coaches and I couldn't find a few more plays to pull off the victory.

"We have to go back to work and find a way to make critical plays in critical moments."

The Volunteers (6-2, 3-2 SEC) rushed for 254 yards and passed for 228 yards in a balanced offensive performance that has been their trademark this season. Junior running back Jaylen Wright rushed for 120 yards on only 11 carries and scored a touchdown to lead Tennessee. Backfield mate Dylan Sampson added 76 yards on 18 carries and also scored a touchdown.

Joe Milton completed 18 of 21 passes for 228 yards and a touchdown to receiver Chas Nimrod on a play in which Kentucky defensive back Jordan Robinson slipped on the turf and allowed the easy score.

It was that kind of night for Kentucky (5-3, 2-3 SEC) which lost its third straight game. The Vols' Charles Campbell also banked one of his four field goals off the upright for three unlikely points, and UT took advantage of a controversial replay review of what appeared to be an incomplete third-down pass in UK territory to kick a field goal just before halftime.

Kentucky's struggling passing attack showed signs of life. Senior quarterback Devin Leary threw for a season-high 372 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions on a turnover-free night by the Cats. But UK managed only 72 yards on the ground as SEC-leading rusher Ray Davis was held to 42 yards on 16 carries.

"Walking away with a loss today puts a sour taste in your mouth," Leary said.

Kentucky has lost its last three games to Tennessee played in Lexington by four, three, and six points. It was the 11th time dating back to 1987 that the Cats have lost by six or fewer points to their orange-clad rivals.



