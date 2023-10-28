Vols make critical plays in 33-27 win over Cats
LEXINGTON, Ky. -- In another tightly contested game between border rivals Kentucky and Tennessee at Kroger Field, the Volunteers once again came up with the critical plays at the right times to leave town with a hard-fought win.
The Tennessee defense allowed seven consecutive Kentucky drives to reach its 35-yard-line but held the Wildcats to only 10 points on the final four in the second half to hang on for a 33-27 victory.
"We were physical, and we talked about having to win the fourth quarter," UT head coach Josh Heupel said. "Felt like we won the fourth quarter tonight. That was a good job finishing the football game, all three phases."
"It is very disappointing to come up on the wrong side of that game," UK head coach Mark Stoops said. "What a great night, great atmosphere, great football game. Very disappointed that our coaches and I couldn't find a few more plays to pull off the victory.
"We have to go back to work and find a way to make critical plays in critical moments."
The Volunteers (6-2, 3-2 SEC) rushed for 254 yards and passed for 228 yards in a balanced offensive performance that has been their trademark this season. Junior running back Jaylen Wright rushed for 120 yards on only 11 carries and scored a touchdown to lead Tennessee. Backfield mate Dylan Sampson added 76 yards on 18 carries and also scored a touchdown.
Joe Milton completed 18 of 21 passes for 228 yards and a touchdown to receiver Chas Nimrod on a play in which Kentucky defensive back Jordan Robinson slipped on the turf and allowed the easy score.
It was that kind of night for Kentucky (5-3, 2-3 SEC) which lost its third straight game. The Vols' Charles Campbell also banked one of his four field goals off the upright for three unlikely points, and UT took advantage of a controversial replay review of what appeared to be an incomplete third-down pass in UK territory to kick a field goal just before halftime.
Kentucky's struggling passing attack showed signs of life. Senior quarterback Devin Leary threw for a season-high 372 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions on a turnover-free night by the Cats. But UK managed only 72 yards on the ground as SEC-leading rusher Ray Davis was held to 42 yards on 16 carries.
"Walking away with a loss today puts a sour taste in your mouth," Leary said.
Kentucky has lost its last three games to Tennessee played in Lexington by four, three, and six points. It was the 11th time dating back to 1987 that the Cats have lost by six or fewer points to their orange-clad rivals.
*****
In this "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK loss...
KEY MOMENT:
Trailing 26-24 in the fourth quarter, Kentucky got plays of 10, 21, and 15 yards from its passing game to reach 1st-and-10 at the Volunteers' 34 yard line. But the Cats lost one yard on first down when they took quarterback Devin Leary off the field and attempted a "Wildcat" formation run by Ray Davis. A second-down pass was broken up by the Vols. On 3rd-and-11, UK attempted a sideline fade pass to Barion Brown, and it fell incomplete. That left kicker Alex Raynor with a 53-yard field goal attempt that missed the mark short and wide to the right. Tennessee responded to the defensive stand by driving for a touchdown to reclaim a two-score lead.
GAME BALL:
Jaylen Wright, Tennessee - The Vols' junior running back had 120 yards and a touchdown on just 11 carries, averaging an impressive 10.6 yards per carry. His ability to break tackles and pick up yards after contact may have been the biggest difference in the game.
BY THE NUMBERS:
1st - Missed field goal of the season for UK, a 53-yard attempt by Alex Raynor in the fourth quarter. He had made his previous 12.
12 - Tackles for UK freshman safety Ty Bryant in his first career start.
17 - Points scored by UK in the second quarter were the most by the Cats in any game played against Tennessee in Lexington.
113 - Career-high receiving yards by UK sophomore Dane Key, who led the Cats with seven receptions.
254 - Rushing yards by UT was the most by any team against UK this season. The previous high was 173 by Georgia. The Cats entered the game ranked No. 13 nationally allowing only 95.7 yards per game on the ground.
122/1,422 - Points and yards allowed by the UK defense in the last three games.
QUOTABLE:
"We didn’t anticipate for it to happen, we didn’t like that it happened, but they do have three great running backs, so you have to respect that.” -- UK linebacker Trevin Wallace on the Vols rushing for 254 yards.
UP NEXT:
Kentucky returns to action next week at Mississippi State. The Bulldogs (4-4,1-4 SEC) lost 27-14 on Saturday at Auburn. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 ET in Starkville with broadcast assignment yet to be determined.