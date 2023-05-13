Tennessee raced to an 8-1 lead and held off a late rally by Kentucky to clinch the weekend series with a 10-7 win on Saturday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville.

The No. 23 Volunteers, who won Friday's opener 10-6, got a two-out grand slam from Jared Dickey in the fourth inning which ultimately proved to be the difference. The sophomore outfilder also had three hits and a home run in Friday's game.

Tennessee (35-16,14-12 SEC) collected 12 hits. In addition to Dickey's big day at the plate, Maui Ahuna, Blake Burke, and Zane Denton also collected two hits. Denton delivered a two-run double in the seventh inning after the Wildcats had clawed within 8-7.

No. 17 Kentucky (34-15,14-12 SEC) matched the Vols' 12 hits, but could not come up with the big blows needed to complete its comeback. The Cats left eight runners stranded.

Chase Dollander, a hard-throwing right-hander who projects as a Top 10 MLB Draft pick this summer, started on the mound for the Vols. He allowed three runs on five hits and two walks over five innings. Dollander (6-5) also struck out six batters before exiting after his 103rd pitch.

Tennessee's Chase Burns recorded his first save of the season, working the final 2.2 innings with no runs allowed and five strikeouts.

Like it did Friday night, Kentucky suffered from its starting pitching being unable to last more than two innings. Tyler Bosma (4-4) departed in the second inning after allowing four runs on five hits and a walk.

UK reliever Austin Strickland was hit by misfortune in the fourth inning after retiring the first two batters. A pair of seeing-eye singles and a fielders's choice that should have been recorded as the third out preceeded the Dickey grand slam off the short-porch scoreboard in right field.

Emilien Pitre had a pair of doubles and drove in three runs to lead the Cats at the plate. Jackson Gray and Jase Felker also collected two hits. Grant Smith added a solo home run.

The series concludes on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. It's an important game for both teams despite the series having been decided. Both the Cats and the Vols are positioning themselves for potential NCAA Tournament host honors with the regular season wrapping up next week.



