Vols dish out another serving of heartbreak to Cats

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Kentucky's oldest football nemesis found another way to dish out heartbreak to the Wildcats on Saturday at Kroger Field.

Tennessee held the ball for less than 14 minutes and had only 47 offensive snaps but leaned on the big play all night long en route to a 45-42 upset of the No. 18 Wildcats.

The Volunteers (5-4, 3-3 SEC) scored on their first play of the game -- a short pass from Hendon Hooker that turned into a 75-yard touchdown by JaVonta Payton -- serving as a harbinger of what was to come.

Tennessee added a 72-yard touchdown pass from Hooker Velus Jones, a 37-yard touchdown run by Jabari Small, and a 56-yard interception return by Alontae Taylor to stay one step ahead of the Cats for most of the night.

"Last year we didn't get it done," Taylor said of the Vols' 34-7 loss to the Cats in Knoxville. "This year we got it done, fought hard. Really good team over the other side of the ball. A lot of respect to those guys, but we got it done today."

Kentucky (6-3, 4-3 SEC) lost its third-straight game despite racking up 612 yards of total offense, controlling the ball for 46:08, and never punting.

"Absolutely incredible football game," UK head coach Mark Stoops said. "Extremely disappointed for our players and our fans. Very difficult loss.

"Not sure I've been a part of one quite like that where we're so good in so many ways and absolutely not good enough in so many different ways as well."

Unfortunately for the Cats, the one time a punt may have been merited, came back to haunt them.

Tied at 21-21 late in the second quarter, UK chose to go for it on 4th-and-4 at the UT 39-yard line. After an incomplete pass, the Vols took over with 16 seconds remaining. Hooker completed passes of 8, 13, and 14 yards to set up a 43-yard field goal by kicker Chase McGrath.

Those points ultimately separated the two teams.

Kentucky still had a shot to win, taking over with 4:42 remaining in the fourth quarter at its own 20-yard line. The Cats drove to midfield, but a missed facemask call against UK quarterback Will Levis -- and a subsequent unsportsmanlike conduct call assessed to Stoops -- pushed them back to their own 34.

Levis converted a 4th-and-24 play to tight end Izayah Cummings, who gained 28 yards to the UT 38, but, now lacking timeouts and unable to lean on its potent ground game as an option, the next four passes by UK fell incomplete.

It marked the Vols' second straight win in Lexington that ended with the Cats threatening in their territory. Kentucky lost 17-13 in 2019 when the UT defense denied quarterback Lynn Bowden on a fourth-down keeper inside the 5-yard line.

Hooker led the Tennessee's 461-yard offensive attack by completing 15 of 20 passes for 316 yards and four touchdowns. Four different receiving targets scored for the Vols, including Cedric Tillman, Jacob Warren, Payton, and Jones.

Kentucky was also led by Levis, who had his best day as a Cat. The transfer from Penn State completed 31 of 49 passes for 372 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed 15 times for 47 yards and a pair of scores.

"I appreciate the way he lays it on the line for his team," Stoops said of Levis. "And he really did some impressive things today with his legs and his arm."

UK wideout Wan'Dale Robinson caught 13 passes for 166 yards and a touchdown, while running back Chris Rodriguez added 109 yards rushing on 22 carries. It marked his fifth 100-yard rushing effort of the season and the 11th of his career with the Cats.



